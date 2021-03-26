Snoop Dogg, D'Amelio sisters & Pete Davidson to commentate Triller's celebrity boxing matches - Dexerto

Triller Fight Club’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match continues to ramp up the starpower, with an announcement that celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will be commentating the event.

A week ago, some performers were announced for the Triller Fight Club Paul vs. Askren bout. Like the fighters themselves, these musicians are quite noteworthy as well, including Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Saweetie.

Now, the commentators have been revealed in a press release. For the April 17 fight, comedian and actor Pete Davidson will be joined by TV host Mario Lopez, supermodel Taylor Hill, the TikTok superstar D’Amelio sisters, and rapper-turned-cultural-icon Snoop Dogg.

Of course, some renowned boxing analysts are also in tow, with Ray Flores, Al Bernstein, and Mike Coppinger rounding out what is most certainly an eclectic commentary cast.

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNUIQFrk9y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 29, 2020

As far as the celebrities go, Snoop Dogg is easily the most accomplished within the boxing community. Namely because the former football coach and avid Madden player has some experience commentating around the ring, during Jake Paul and Nate Robinson’s fight.

Fans loved Snoop’s commentary during that quick bout, with his “Goodnight, Irene” and “Ooh, lawd” calls getting serious commendations across the internet. It remains unknown if he has worked with Davidson, Lopez, Hill, or the D’Amelio sisters to teach them the ways learned in his limited experience.

The fight was agreed upon back in April, but the trash talk and attendees have only amped up in the time since then. With a star-studded cast of performers and commentators, fans should be delighted to know that the fighters aren’t the only ones getting in on the action.

Back on March 15, Snoop Dogg responded to UFC president Dana White’s confidence in Askren. After White professed he would put $1 million on Askren, Snoop told him to raise that to $2 million and he would bet on “my guy, Jake.”

With under a month until the big event, there’s still time for Snoop to get into the broadcast booth and practice lines with his fellow celebrity commentators. We’ll keep an eye on any bets that emerge as well, especially if the D’Amelio sisters put money on their fellow internet influencer.