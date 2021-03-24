Jake Paul has made a "boxing documentary" about himself and it's coming this year - Dexerto

Jake Paul is still in the early days of his boxing career, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a “boxing documentary” about himself, which he confirmed will release sometime this year.

It’s been an exciting few years for Jake Paul’s boxing career. It all started with an amateur fight against KSI’s younger brother, Deji Olatunji, who he beat in the fifth round via TKO after throwing a brutal flurry of punches.

He turned professional after that and went on to beat YouTuber AnEsonGib and NBA star Nate Robinson by TKOs. However, the next fight against Ben Askren will be his toughest. Boxing isn’t his strong suit, but the former ONE Welterweight Champion and UFC star is no slouch.

But that isn’t the only exciting thing Jake has planned. In an interview with SunSport, he confirmed a “boxing documentary” about his short-lived career is on the cards too, and it’s coming out this year.

“I’m working on some exciting things and some exciting announcements,” he said. “I have a boxing documentary that should be coming out this year, fingers crossed. We’ve been really working hard on that for the past year.”

He also confirmed “a couple of other cool things” will be happening too. “This is the biggest year of my career, which is crazy,” he said.

“Because I didn’t think it could keep on going and going and going. But hard work pays off. And I’m just excited to step into the shoes and have a massive 2021.”

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Jake has been putting in the hard yards to make headlines and grow his brand, and it’s paying off in dividends.

It will be interesting to see what sort of footage the boxing documentary includes and which platform it will release on.

We’ll update this article once he reveals all the details.