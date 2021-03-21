Small Twitch streamer has heartwarming reaction as xQc, Pokimane react to viral clip - Dexerto

A small streamer got so excited when she found out xQc and Pokimane saw a clip of her dancing on stream, she called her mother in disbelief and struggled to contain the emotion.

It’s not easy being a small streamer on Twitch. Even if they follow Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s tips on how to make it big online, the chances are most of them will forever remain in obscurity.

But sometimes, all it takes is a lucky break, and that’s what happened to a small streamer named JadeIsaBoss. The 18-year-old variety streamer had 11,200 followers at the start of March 2021, which is decent.

However, now her popularity is set to skyrocket after Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys watched a clip of her dancing on stream, which inadvertently introduced her to tens of thousands of viewers.

xQc found the clip on /r/LivestreamFail and played it on his stream. He was too busy responding to fan donations and didn’t comment on it. Still, the fact he played it at all was huge.

Pokimane stumbled upon it too and immediately started bopping her head to the beat. She complimented JadeIsaBoss for “being on point with the beat” and even mimicked the moves. By the end, she burst out laughing and said, “it’s so f**king good.”

Naturally, JadeIsaBoss was ecstatic about it. After watching the clips, she made an emotional phone call to her mother.

“Okay, two of the most famous streamers reacted to a clip of me,” she said, with a massive smile on her face.

“Pokimane, which is the most famous female streamer, and xQc. You don’t know them. xQc didn’t say anything, but he acknowledged my existence, which is crazy. And Pokimane, she was digging it!”

It was a wholesome moment that JadeIsaBoss and her fans will never forget. Plus, the fact she was able to share it with her mother made it even sweeter.

There’s been a short-term boom for Jade’s Twitch stream. She has gained 4,000 followers in a matter of days to reach 15,700 followers.

Now, she can ride the wave of popularity to try and really make it big. She now averages closer to 1,000 viewers instead of 100 — and Jade’s looking at making her five minutes of fame stick around for a bit longer.