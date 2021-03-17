xQc defends female Twitch streamers that use their body as an "advantage" - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come to the defense of so-called “hot tub streamers” and other similar creators after a debate broke out surrounding their place on Twitch.

The real-life stream genre has been rising in popularity over the past few months, sparking backlash from streamers such as QTCinderella. After claims that the streams encourage sexism, a whole debate has broken out about the legitimacy of these streams.

Shortly after QTCinderella spoke out against the genre after facing sexist commenters towards herself, streamer xoAerial hit back, “While I agree with her to some extent, IE men oversexualizing the women on the platform and just overall being sexist, I don’t agree that we the females are to blame for this.”

Advertisement

She also said that she abides by all of the site’s terms of service. Even though she believes some creators have content that has “gone too far,” xoAerial doesn’t break any of the rules, herself.

Since then, another streamer named Kiaraakitty has been banned from Twitch for the second time in 2021, with speculation that it was because of a jacuzzi stream she did. Kiaraakitty herself later confirmed that a “wardrobe malfunction” was the real reason.

Read More: Corpse Husband hits back at haters

Since then xQc has joined the debate, explaining his viewpoint to his huge audience of 7.9 million followers on the platform: “If a girl just likes some types of clothing and they like their own body and [want to show it] not even in a super-sexual way… to attract more viewers. Do you really expect and want them to clothe more on purpose?

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“[Do you want them] to get less success on purpose because you’re mad they have an advantage that you don’t have?” he asked critics. “That’s just weird. That’s a bad argument. It’s not a good argument.”

The clip of xQc stating his case has been met with mixed reactions on Reddit, with several comments debating what the root of the problem really is. One user wrote, “the simps that are donating are the real problem.” While another added, “Who cares. Show your entire tit if you get more viewers. Blame Twitch, not the ones doing it.”