Sliker banned on Twitch yet again after “accidentally” copying graphic emote

Twitch partner Sliker has been banned from the platform yet again, his second time in 2022 alone, after “accidentally” copying over an explicit emote into his very own chat.

Following on from the wave of major Twitch bans in the past few days, popular English streamer Sliker has now been removed from the platform.

Marking his second suspension already this year, Sliker’s latest ban appears to come as a direct result of copying a graphic text emote into his own chat.

While at first, many assumed the banhammer was slapped down due his flirtatious AI stream on April 19, that wasn’t the case. Sliker himself took to Instagram to confirm the reason behind his latest Twitch ban.

“I got banned on Twitch for three days,” the streamer announced hours after being hit offline. “I swear [I’ve] done this by accident,” he added, showing a picture of the text emote that landed him in trouble.

“Someone typed it but I couldn’t see so I pasted it in my own chat.”

Seemingly without knowing the contents of the emote, Sliker copied it over without hesitation and had his account flagged as a result.

Evidently going against the Twitch Terms of Service, sharing a singular emote, even in his own channel, was enough for his account to be temporarily banned.

Unlike quite a considerable number of Twitch bans, however, the silver lining for Sliker is that he already knows the exact reason along with the duration.

Slightly longer than his previous ban, which came as a result of watching an Amouranth documentary, a three-day suspension is already in effect. meaning he can return to Twitch on Friday, April 22 at the earliest.

