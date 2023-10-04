Adept hit with surprise ban on Twitch
Twitch streamer Adept has been served a surprise ban on the platform, the punishment coming just days after her most recent controversy surrounding comments she made about her ex-partner xQc.
At the time of writing, the exact reason for Adept’s ban is still unclear and the streamer herself is yet to speak out about it elsewhere on social media. However, we’ll be sure to update this piece when more verifiable information about the ban is revealed so make sure you check back in.
For now, leading arguments online claim Adept went live on October 3 and began sharing various private DMs without consent from those involved. Though do take this information with a grain of salt until confirmed.
While Adept is a successful content creator in her own right, many will also know her as being the ex-partner of fellow streamer xQc. Despite the two being together for multiple years, their relationship fell apart in 2022. Since then, the two have both slowly begun to reveal the reasons as to why they broke up.
In March 2023, xQc explained that they had split again, claiming that he was forced to choose between “family” and his ex Adept. xQc then revealed that he ultimately chose his family.
More recently, Adept has come out and been making many claims about xQc on her streams. Just last week, Dexerto reported how Adept accused xQc of paying Twitch mods for sexual activities.
In a series of Instagram posts, Adept wrote, “Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have sex with their head moderators when they’re lonely…don’t talk about it with them over Discord.” The content creator then added, “Preaching about life “choices” when you choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k you?”
Time will tell what exactly Adept has been banned for and just how long this ban will last.
