Twitch CEO intervenes after joke gets streamer banned for 6 days

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has stepped in after a streamer was “wrongfully banned” for making a joke in his chat.

It’s not often that Twitch admits it made a mistake by banning a streamer, but that’s exactly what happened when Fall Guys streamer ‘Asylix’ found himself hit with a seven day suspension.

According to Asylix, he had been wrongfully banned for “sexual content,” and when he tried to appeal the ban, Twitch denied it.

Asylix insisted that he had never violated the Amazon-owned platform’s community guidelines by appearing shirtless, sending inappropriate images or role-playing suggestive acts.

“The only thing I can think of is that I joked around with my viewers,” he explained, noting how he posted a fake OF link. “If this is the case, we’re not allowed to make jokes?”

Luckily, Asylix’s thread ended up reaching Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who not only reversed the ban, but also removed the strike on his account after speaking with the streamer and figuring out what happened.

The Fall Guys streamer used his time with Clancy to call for more changes, revealing that he told him that plenty of other streamers had been banned for no reason and are unable to find out why.

“He told me that the Twitch staff is working on it,” Asylix said as he praised the CEO for stepping in to assist. “Overall he’s really nice and I’m glad he figured it out for me.”

The reversal comes just one month after Clancy hinted at changes to bans coming to the platform later this year, especially when it comes to non-malicious or accidental behaviors.