EntertainmentTwitch

Twitch CEO intervenes after joke gets streamer banned for 6 days

Michael Gwilliam
twitch steamer asylix next to ceo dan clancyTwitch/asylix

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has stepped in after a streamer was “wrongfully banned” for making a joke in his chat.

It’s not often that Twitch admits it made a mistake by banning a streamer, but that’s exactly what happened when Fall Guys streamer ‘Asylix’ found himself hit with a seven day suspension.

According to Asylix, he had been wrongfully banned for “sexual content,” and when he tried to appeal the ban, Twitch denied it.

Asylix insisted that he had never violated the Amazon-owned platform’s community guidelines by appearing shirtless, sending inappropriate images or role-playing suggestive acts.

“The only thing I can think of is that I joked around with my viewers,” he explained, noting how he posted a fake OF link. “If this is the case, we’re not allowed to make jokes?”

Luckily, Asylix’s thread ended up reaching Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who not only reversed the ban, but also removed the strike on his account after speaking with the streamer and figuring out what happened.

The Fall Guys streamer used his time with Clancy to call for more changes, revealing that he told him that plenty of other streamers had been banned for no reason and are unable to find out why.

“He told me that the Twitch staff is working on it,” Asylix said as he praised the CEO for stepping in to assist. “Overall he’s really nice and I’m glad he figured it out for me.”

The reversal comes just one month after Clancy hinted at changes to bans coming to the platform later this year, especially when it comes to non-malicious or accidental behaviors.

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
trainwreck on twitch policy
Twitch
Kick co-founder Trainwreck claims Twitch has the “number one” viewbotted streamer
Michael Gwilliam
Entertainment
MattHDGamer wants answers from Twitch after “freezing revenue” overnight
Shay Robson
dr-disrespect-twitch-ban-nike-oakley-sponsorships
Twitch
Dr Disrespect reveals “tough” Twitch ban cost him Nike sponsorship
Virginia Glaze
yourfellowarab-releases-first-footage-haiti-kidnapping
YouTube
YouTuber YourFellowArab shows first footage of being kidnapped by Haiti gang
Virginia Glaze
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech