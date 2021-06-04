Sienna Mae reveals she's had death threats after Jack Wright sexual assault allegations - Dexerto

TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez has revealed that she received death threats following allegations that she sexually assaulted Jack Wright, and responded to a leaked video that allegedly shows the incident.

Content Warning: This article contains depictions of sexual assault and may not be suitable for some readers.

Sienna Mae boasts over 15 million followers on TikTok due to her posts about body positivity as well as her critiques of the platform’s culture of ruthless comments.

However, Sienna is no longer in the internet’s good graces after a friend of fellow TikToker Jack Wright accused her of both sexually assaulting Jack and also telling him to “kill himself,” backed by Jack’s brother James, prompting outrage online.

After initially choosing to handle the situation “offline,” Sienna responded with a YouTube video in which she denied the allegations and claiming that it wasn’t her who had assaulted him at a party.

On June 3, a video was then leaked that allegedly showed the TikToker groping and kissing an unconscious Jack Wright who was asleep on a sofa. While the original clip was deleted, it was shared widely online, including on tea accounts such as TikTok room.

Tw// sexual assault The tiktoker sienna Mae , who is known for spreading body positivity, just got exposed for SA Jack. This is beyond disgusting and no one can justify what she did. Retweet to spread pic.twitter.com/xW2Q7yv806 — Rach ∞ 🌼 ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭* ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@Cl0udyKookie) June 3, 2021

Sienna has now responded to the footage, in another YouTube video in which she furthers her side of the story. She continued to deny all allegations and claimed the video had been taken out of context and edited to fit the narrative that James Wright and childhood friend Mason had put out.

She also reiterated that she believed Jack Wright had been sexually assaulted, but not by her.

Sienna confirmed that her legal team had sent out cease and desist letters to those accusing her of sexual assault, and explained that the situation had led to death threats being sent to her and that she herself had “wanted to die,” because of the online hatred that has been thrown her way as a result.

At the end of the video, Sienna included a clip from TheSync podcast in which one of the hosts mentioned that Jack Wright had once kissed him on the cheek at a festival, which had made him feel uncomfortable.

Jack’s previous statement that he would like for his side of the story to remain private is still holding true, and whether his friends have any more to say online remains to be seen.