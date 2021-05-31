TikToker Sienna Mae accused of sexually assaulting Jack Wright - Dexerto

Popular TikToker Sienna Mae has been accused of sexually assaulting boyfriend Jack Wright by the Hype House member’s friends in a series of tweets.

Sienna Mae Gomez rose to TikTok stardom rapidly at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, amassing more than 15 million followers at the time of writing and joining the Hype House.

A huge part of her popularity grew from her posts about body positivity, encouraging her followers to eat what they wanted, and showing herself in images and poses not typically used by influencers.

She began dating fellow Hype House member Jack Wright, and they had gathered a large fanbase for their relationship, which on the surface certainly seemed very wholesome as they often collaborated together, and made up new dances.

But in recent weeks, fans of the couple began to speculate whether they had broken up as neither had posted videos together in a while, and it looked as though Jack was spending a lot of time with other friends around the country rather than Sienna.

In the last few days, both Jack and his brother James have posted cryptic videos and comments alluding to a situation with Sienna, but neither had confirmed anything, or given any details.

However, on Sunday, May 30, one of Jack’s best friends tweeted out that the situation was very much not what had been assumed by the tea accounts. Mason Rizzo wrote “Jack and James have been my best friends since kindergarten,” paired with a notes app paragraph detailing some accusations.

Jack and James have been my best friends since kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/FW7IY9MhEr — Mason (@MasonRizzo3) May 31, 2021

“I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then repeatedly wonder why ‘he doesn’t like you back.’

“She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as. Followers should not be an excuse to get away with abusive behavior. You guys all deserve to know the truth about her.”

James, Jack’s brother, retweeted this, and responded “this is why ‘I couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.'” He also retweeted another user who claimed Sienna used to body-shame other people.

this is why I “couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.” https://t.co/l3jpIUdGzs — james wright (@Jjameswrightt) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sienna herself has given no response and Jack himself hasn’t confirmed any details on his social media, but considering the demand from fans to know more, it won’t be long before both speak out.