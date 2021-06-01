Sienna Mae stays silent: TikToker handling Jack Wright accusations "off social media" - Dexerto

TikTok star Sienna Mae has chosen to stay silent on social media after being accused of sexually assaulting Jack Wright, insisting the two parties will handle the situation “offline.”

Sienna Mae and Jack Wright were already both popular TikTok stars in their own right. But their popularity soared even higher when the two Hype House members began dating. They became one of the internet’s favorite couples thanks to their collaborations and dances on the platform.

However, things took a dark turn when Jack and his brother, James, started posting cryptic videos and comments alluding to a messy situation with Sienna, which led many people to believe they had broken up.

Then, things got even darker when Jack’s friend, Mason Rizzo, claimed that Sienna told Jake to “kill himself” and “sexually assaulted him numerous times.” James also re-tweeted it and said, “This is why ‘I couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.”

Sienna finally commented on the situation and refuted the allegations, saying, “Friends fight and relationships sometimes change, but the allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around loosely.

“Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay.

“I’m beyond saddened by this situation,” the TikTok star continued.

“In order for us all to move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack. Thank you to all who have reached out to me with love and concern.”

Mason, who was the first person to make the allegations, followed up her post with a tweet explaining that he, too, wants to handle the situation off of social media.

“The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media.”

Fans have had mixed reactions to the latest developments. Some criticized Sienna’s statement and accusing her of having a manager type it for her.

In contrast, others accused Mason of blowing the whole thing up on social media only to remove it shortly after, which they described as “suss.”

Ultimately, though, it appears to be a mutual decision made by all the parties involved, and when it’s all said and done, most fans agree they’re entitled to make that decision regarding the situation and deserve the privacy.