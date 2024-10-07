Candace Wright prepares for 10-year jail sentence with viral TikTok saga

In preparation for her 10-year jail sentence, Candace Wright released several TikToks where she spoke about her fears and feelings before serving at least 30% of her time.

Wright, 40, was initially arrested in October 2022 for allegedly burning down a Tennessee home in 2019. In addition to arson, Wright was charged on October 1, 2024, with vandalism over $250,000, aggravated burglary, theft of property over $10,000, and felony possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Before allegedly burning down the home, it is reported that Wright and an accomplice stole a wedding dress, cocktail dress, a silver coin collection, jewelry, art, and several other items from inside.

Wright said that being on probation was "literal hell."

Though she did not plead guilty, Wright agreed to her 10-year sentence. “The agreement that was entered into did not involve her actually pleading guilty or admitting to the conduct,” Wright’s attorney Mark Donahoe said. “The law provides for a provision where you can accept and negotiate an agreement, which is what happened today. Without having to admit the actions or any of the facts that were alleged.”

While her TikTok account is now being run by her daughter, Wright’s videos leading up to her 10-year sentence left viewers “heartbroken.”

“I really messed up my family. I really f*cked up, you know what I mean? Like, I f*cked around. I took things too far,” Wright said on TikTok. “I crossed the line. You know what I’m saying? I really hurt the people I love the most. I feel really bad.”

She also explained how it was “literal hell” being on probation, adding that her social media presence led to the court attempting to find ways in which she ‘violated’ her probation.

“To be honest, I’m so numb at this point with this two-plus year process and this situation that’s gone on, the way the case has been handled in the legal aspect that I hear what people are saying, but I don’t at the same time, if that makes any sense,” she said.

Though Wright accepted a deal worth 10 years, she will be eligible for parole after serving 30% of her sentence.