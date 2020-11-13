 How to watch Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown: Stream, schedule, more - Dexerto
How to watch Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown: Stream, schedule, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 22:56 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 23:07

by Bill Cooney
The Twitch Rivals Super Team tournament being held over Glitchcon will pit teams of 16 streamers each battle it out in Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Fall Guys.

With the streaming site taking their annual convention entirely online this year, fans might not be able to meet their favorite streamers but will get to watch an all-new Rivals tournament among a ton of other things.

The competition will take place along with the rest of Glitchcon on Saturday, November 14 and unlike we’ve seen in the past from Rivals, teams will be competing in four separate games: Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Fall Guys.

Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown schedule & format

Fall Guys character avoiding a hammer
Mediatonic
Fall Guys will make up the final round of the tournament.

The Super Team tournament will consist of a 4-game event where 20 top Twitch creators split into 4 Super Teams. Each team of 5 will have one Game Captain for each of the 3 major games — Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant — and 1 captain + 2 teammates for Fall Guys.

In total, each Super Team will be made up of 16 Players and the competition will wrap up with all players involved in the Fall Guys event. Things kick off at 1 PM EST with the start of the broadcast, but the first competition will start at 1:30 PM EST with Fortnite and go from there.

Being that this is “Glitchcon,” expect to see a few glitches thrown in by Twitch on everything from game modes, prizes, and format, tossing “competitive standards” out the window for this event.

The full lineup of events is listed below (all times in EST):

  • 1:30 PM
    • Fortnite Super Team Showdown
  • 4:00 PM
    • League of Legends Super Team Showdown
  • 6:20 PM
    • Valorant Super Team Showdown
  • 9:10 PM
    • Fall Guys Super Team Showdown
  • 10:30 PM
    • Final Round – Fall Guys

Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown stream

Streamers participating in the Super Team Showdown will obviously be broadcasting on their own channels, so if you want to watch anyone in particular rather than one big overview, that’s your best option.

To catch all of the action in one place though, you can simply tune into the official Twitch Rivals channel, which will be broadcasting all of the action throughout the day.

Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown teams

Valorant Agent bans
Riot Games
Valorant has proven to be one of 2020’s biggest hits, so no wonder it’s being included.

We don’t have an exact list of teams just yet, but we will update this section when a full list is available, which should be by the time things get going on Saturday, so be sure to check back for a full rundown on who will be battling it out.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!