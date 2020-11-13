How to watch Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown: Stream, schedule, more - Dexerto

The Twitch Rivals Super Team tournament being held over Glitchcon will pit teams of 16 streamers each battle it out in Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Fall Guys.

With the streaming site taking their annual convention entirely online this year, fans might not be able to meet their favorite streamers but will get to watch an all-new Rivals tournament among a ton of other things.

The competition will take place along with the rest of Glitchcon on Saturday, November 14 and unlike we’ve seen in the past from Rivals, teams will be competing in four separate games: Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Fall Guys.

Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown schedule & format

The Super Team tournament will consist of a 4-game event where 20 top Twitch creators split into 4 Super Teams. Each team of 5 will have one Game Captain for each of the 3 major games — Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant — and 1 captain + 2 teammates for Fall Guys.

In total, each Super Team will be made up of 16 Players and the competition will wrap up with all players involved in the Fall Guys event. Things kick off at 1 PM EST with the start of the broadcast, but the first competition will start at 1:30 PM EST with Fortnite and go from there.

Being that this is “Glitchcon,” expect to see a few glitches thrown in by Twitch on everything from game modes, prizes, and format, tossing “competitive standards” out the window for this event.

The full lineup of events is listed below (all times in EST):

1:30 PM Fortnite Super Team Showdown

4:00 PM League of Legends Super Team Showdown

6:20 PM Valorant Super Team Showdown

9:10 PM Fall Guys Super Team Showdown

10:30 PM Final Round – Fall Guys



Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown stream

Streamers participating in the Super Team Showdown will obviously be broadcasting on their own channels, so if you want to watch anyone in particular rather than one big overview, that’s your best option.

To catch all of the action in one place though, you can simply tune into the official Twitch Rivals channel, which will be broadcasting all of the action throughout the day.

Twitch Rivals Super Team Showdown teams

We don’t have an exact list of teams just yet, but we will update this section when a full list is available, which should be by the time things get going on Saturday, so be sure to check back for a full rundown on who will be battling it out.