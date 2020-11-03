Twitch announces virtual ‘GlitchCon’ after canceling TwitchCon 2020 - Dexerto

In 2020 most scheduled live events have been either cancelled or moved completely online, and it seems TwitchCon 2020 will meet the same fate after an announcement on Nov. 2.

TwitchCon is that one time of year where you can find most of the top streamers on the platform gathered together in one place, and as a result, it’s often a straight-up goldmine for content.

That will all change this year though, as due to ongoing events, Twitch has decided to cancel the in-person convention and hold a digital one entirely online called GlitchCon instead.

Because no fun was ever had by NOT going into an interdimensional portal. Step inside with us. GlitchCon – 11.14.20. pic.twitter.com/Sc3Su8jIpO — Twitch (@Twitch) November 2, 2020

A ton of events, not just video game and esport-focused ones, have been forced to move online this year, but TwitchCon is a very interesting case because it’s the one time of year where viewers can hope to meet their favorite streamer in person.

That obviously won’t be possible this year, and exactly what Twitch is planning for GlitchCon remains unknown, but we should hopefully know more by the time it starts on November 14.

If it’s anything like the IRL convention, we can expect it to show off various artists, cosplayers, and communities from the site, though exactly how they’ll manage to pull this off remains to be seen.

With travel lockdowns being put into place, a lot of fans wouldn’t be able to make the trip to an actual TwitchCon, so this fully-online experience (whatever it ends up being) should let everyone participate no matter where they are.

Sadly this means you won’t be able to get xQc’s autograph, buddy it up with Tyler1, or wait in line to see Pokimane since everything is now taking place in the digital realm, so it will be interesting to see how Twitch gets streamers both big and small along with their communities involved for the new event.

Exactly when the festivities will begin on Nov. 14 is also unknown, but stick with Dexerto for all the latest info and news on what’s coming with GlitchCon 2020.