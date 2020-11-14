m0xyy reportedly permanently banned on Twitch - Dexerto

Twitch star ‘m0xyy’ has reportedly been permanently banned from Twitch on November 13 over DMCA strikes. He had over 500,000 followers at the time of his ban.

M0xyy rose up the streaming ranks in 2018, catapulting from a handful of viewers to over 1,000 concurrents in the space of six months.

It was in part due to his collaborations with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was also on his rise to the top of Twitch after being kicked from the Overwatch League.

However, it appears that m0xyy’s entire career on the platform ⁠— spanning back to 2015 ⁠— has been pulled from underneath him. The Twitch star has reportedly been permanently banned from the platform as of November 13.

The reason why m0xyy was banned is reportedly over DMCA claims. Record labels have been targeting Twitch with an influx of complaints over streamers using licensed music. M0xyy himself stated he was struck twice and was at risk of a permanent suspension on November 11.

“I’ve been DMCA’d twice in one week and I believe [the] next one will be a permanent ban. I’m going to be deleting all my clips and VODs, hopefully all will be done in [the] next couple of days. Save them if you want while you still can before it’s too late,” he said on Twitter.

However, it appears that he wasn’t able to take them off the platform in time, and as such has been banned permanently.

There is hope for m0xyy to return to Twitch though. On November 5, League of Legends star Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani was banned ‘permanently’ over his account getting DMCA striked. The situation was cleared up days later though, and he was unbanned on November 9.

Twitch themselves have been unable to cope with the large influx of DMCA claims. “We were as surprised by the number of music-related DMCA takedowns as you were. Before May, we received fewer than 50 per year. Now, we’re receiving thousands each week,” the company said on November 11.

Twitch has vowed to implement “more sophisticated and user-friendly tools” to help take down infringing content. These are yet to be pushed live.

We will update you more on m0xyy’s situation as more information arises.