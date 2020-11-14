 m0xyy reportedly permanently banned on Twitch - Dexerto
m0xyy reportedly permanently banned on Twitch

Published: 14/Nov/2020 1:03 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 2:20

by Andrew Amos
m0xyy Twitch logo next to Twitch icon on phone
Twitter: m0xyy / Twitch

Twitch star ‘m0xyy’ has reportedly been permanently banned from Twitch on November 13 over DMCA strikes. He had over 500,000 followers at the time of his ban.

M0xyy rose up the streaming ranks in 2018, catapulting from a handful of viewers to over 1,000 concurrents in the space of six months.

It was in part due to his collaborations with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who was also on his rise to the top of Twitch after being kicked from the Overwatch League.

However, it appears that m0xyy’s entire career on the platform ⁠— spanning back to 2015 ⁠— has been pulled from underneath him. The Twitch star has reportedly been permanently banned from the platform as of November 13.

The reason why m0xyy was banned is reportedly over DMCA claims. Record labels have been targeting Twitch with an influx of complaints over streamers using licensed music. M0xyy himself stated he was struck twice and was at risk of a permanent suspension on November 11.

“I’ve been DMCA’d twice in one week and I believe [the] next one will be a permanent ban. I’m going to be deleting all my clips and VODs, hopefully all will be done in [the] next couple of days. Save them if you want while you still can before it’s too late,” he said on Twitter.

However, it appears that he wasn’t able to take them off the platform in time, and as such has been banned permanently.

There is hope for m0xyy to return to Twitch though. On November 5, League of Legends star Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani was banned ‘permanently’ over his account getting DMCA striked. The situation was cleared up days later though, and he was unbanned on November 9.

Twitch themselves have been unable to cope with the large influx of DMCA claims. “We were as surprised by the number of music-related DMCA takedowns as you were. Before May, we received fewer than 50 per year. Now, we’re receiving thousands each week,” the company said on November 11.

Twitch has vowed to implement “more sophisticated and user-friendly tools” to help take down infringing content. These are yet to be pushed live.

We will update you more on m0xyy’s situation as more information arises.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!