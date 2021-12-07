Shroud reveals the hilarious reason why he watches xQc stream

Twitch star Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed why he spends time watching fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel stream.

Since the former counter-strike professional moved back to Twitch from Mixer, shroud hasn’t stuck with just one game. He’s rotated between games like World of Warcraft, New World, and most recently, Battlefield 2042.

Another thing the creator enjoys doing is watching different esports tournaments, including Valorant and CS:GO, as he talks with his chat about the event and other various topics.

During a conversation while watching the Valorant championships, shroud revealed his hilarious reason why he enjoys watching xQc.

Why shroud watches xQc

During a December 7 stream, Grzesiek brought up the British TV show “Peaky Blinders,” and how he couldn’t get into it because of the cast’s accents. When someone mentioned that he watches xQc, he explained the difference.

He said: “You watch xQc because it’s the fun of trying to understand what he’s saying. When you’re watching a TV show and you can’t understand what they’re saying, then what’s the point of watching the TV show?

“Unless that’s the point of the TV show, but I don’t think that’s the case of Peaky Blinders.”

Earlier in December, the former CS pro praised xQc for being a “Twitch Kingpin,” for dominating the platform with almost 100,000 fans subscribed to his channel.

When someone mentioned in his chat that Felix probably makes around $500,000 a month just from subscribers, shroud appeared happy for him.

Even though the two creators have yet to collaborate together, it’s clear that they have mutual respect for each other. Perhaps one day we’ll see a stream full of them playing Counter-Strike and Overwatch together, being that they’re both former professional players.