Shroud reveals the one thing he misses most about streaming on Mixer - Dexerto

Shroud reveals the one thing he misses most about streaming on Mixer

Published: 3/Nov/2020 2:55

by Brad Norton
Shroud streaming with Mixer logo
Twitch: shroud / Microsoft

Mixer shroud Twitch

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been back on Twitch for a few months now following the shutdown of Mixer, though it’s clear he still misses one key thing from his days on the Microsoft-owned platform.

With the shocking end of Mixer back in June, shroud was left with a hugely important choice. Should he return to Twitch where he first came up or should he venture to another new livestreaming platform? The answer was always “obvious.”

After shattering expectations with his return stream, shroud has settled comfortably back with the purple brand. Other high-profile Mixer streamers such as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins also made the jump back as well. Though is there anything the world’s most popular content creators miss from their previous home?

Despite claiming that “Twitch is the best,” there’s one major aspect that shroud believes they’re missing the mark on: bitrate.

Shroud joins Mixer
Twitter: WatchMixer
Shroud made the jump to Mixer on October 25, 2019, streaming there for roughly nine months.

While chatting with viewers in a recent stream, he mentioned how most of the tools on Twitch go right over his head. “Streaming is streaming,” he joked. “Mixer didn’t have a lot of tools which kind of sucked. Twitch has all of the tools.

“They have a lot of stuff that Mixer didn’t have, but I never used that stuff anyways… I just stream.” As a specific example, shroud still uses Straw Poll to engage his viewers, rather than using the poll system available directly on Twitch.

Clearly, the difference in features across Twitch today and what Mixer used to provide isn’t a huge concern. However, he was quick to point out the one thing he truly misses from his time with the Microsoft-owned platform. “The bitrate… I miss it.”

“Maybe Twitch will get there soon,” he followed up. “Fingers crossed. Twitch is a much bigger platform so we’ll see. I mean, if YouTube can do it… I’m just saying.”

The relevant topic begins at the 8:08 mark.

In the simplest terms, bitrate impacts the overall quality of any given stream. The higher the bitrate, the higher the quality of your stream. Twitch currently offers a maximum of 6,000kbps for 1080p streaming, whereas Mixer used to offer up to 10,000kbps for a much higher quality.

Being one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, this improvement could soon be on the way. It’s clear shroud would be one of the first content creators to take advantage of any new bitrate adjustments. 

Twitch DMCA ban hammer swings down on Clix and SquishyMuffinz

Published: 3/Nov/2020 1:36

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Twitch DMCA ban clix squishymuffinz
NRG Esports / Dreamhack

Clix SquishyMuffinz Twitch

The second wave of Twitch DMCA takedowns is in full force, and the ban hammer almost crashed down on unsuspecting partnered streamers Clix and SquishyMuffinz.

The last couple of weeks have been difficult for Twitch streamers. They’ve been getting rocked with DMCA takedown notifications, forcing them to delete clips and VODs from their channel that contain copyrighted music.

It has affected everyone, regardless of their popularity and prominence. JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane are notable examples. However, it’s also led to actual bans with little to no explanation. This even happened to Dragonforce’s Herman Li.

The situation even sparked a reaction from Shroud, who believes streamers should have taken a “united front” on the issue. In his view, this would have helped overturn the rules, but now he thinks it’s too little too late. 

Still, the DMCA issue hasn’t faded away.

The second wave of takedowns is out in full force, and it’s crashed down on two popular streamers: Cody “Clix” Conrod and Mariano “SquishyMuffinz” Arruda.

Twitch DMCA ban clix squishymuffinz
Clix / NRG Esports
Clix is only 15 years old, but he’s already cemented his place in the professional Fortnite scene.

Clix is a professional Fortnite player currently signed with NRG Esports. He also has around 2.1 million followers on Twitch and is an official partner of the platform. Still, that wasn’t enough to make him immune to a DMCA strike.

“2nd dmca strike, one more and i’m banned forever, he said. “I did everything they told me to legit all my vods and clips”

A similar thing happened to SquishyMuffinz, a professional Rocket League player with more than 600 thousand followers on Twitch. However, he copped a full ban right out of the gate.

“Banned from twitch,” said SquishyMuffinz. “Is there anything I can do to fix this?”

Fortunately, the ban was overturned. However, he’s been forced to delete every single VOD and Clip, which means he won’t be able to stream today.

“Not taking anymore chances in the future,” he said. “Thank you to the community for all the support I’ll try to stream tomorrow, gonna deal with the VODS and clips for today.”

Twitch has been ruthless in their DMCA crackdown. However, in the end, it seems like streamers would rather lose years worth of content than cop a ban. 

The consensus is that it’s not a fair ultimatum, but what else can they do? They don’t have a choice but to cave in and adhere to Twitch’s demands if they want to use their platform.

It’s possible things will change in the future, especially if streamers are able to ‘unionize’. But until that happens, the makeshift solution is to delete all their clips and carry on.

Either way, it’s a strange time for streamers and their viewers.