 xQc explains how YouTube can compete with Twitch's live viewership - Dexerto
xQc explains how YouTube can compete with Twitch’s live viewership

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:13

by Daniel Cleary
Twitch xQc youtube

Popular Canadian streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has shared his thoughts on how YouTube Gaming can compete with Twitch’s live viewership numbers, as the Amazon platform still dominates.

With the biggest gaming content creators now signing exclusive deals to stream their content on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, there is often discussion around which site is best for creators.

While it can be difficult to measure the overall success of each platform, new data for “total hours watched” has sparked a debate among the community, and Twitch star xQc is one of the latest to share his opinion on the “Streamer Wars.”

Streamers like CouRage have signed exclusive streaming deals with YouTube Gaming.

Twitch vs YouTube streaming

Twitch has been known as the go-to platform for live gaming and esports content in recent years, but YouTube Gaming has been making big moves lately. Massive personalities like PewDiePie, Valkyrae, and CouRage are now streaming exclusively on the video-sharing site.

After YouTube’s Head of Gaming Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt revealed that they had already seen a lot of success with ‘total watch time’ for gaming content, with VODs and video uploads, and that they were “less focused” on live viewership, xQc shared his thoughts on the matter.

xQc, currently one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, claimed that YouTube’s current approach could be better for converting their videos’ audience into long-term live viewership.

“Emulating video format via short length events don’t make for long term live audience conversion,” he explained.

The Twitch star followed up, adding that YouTube could put more of a focus on live content by providing viewers with even more incentives to watch any events when they’re on. “Creators going live regularly and getting decent analytics return builds a needed foundation. Incentives to watch live is key.”

However, ex-CLG CEO Devin Nash followed up on the streamer’s take. He added that while Twitch is ahead in live viewership, Fwiz’s focus was understandable, as YouTube’s current format can be easier to monetize. Nash argued that xQc was placing too much value in live viewership over the total amount of hours watched.

While it is clear that each platform has its own strengths, viewers will be interested to see what happens in the battle of livestreaming, and how the playing field could change in the coming years.

Are Bryce Hall and Addison Rae back together again? TikToks spark rumors

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:09 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 14:11

by Joe Craven
Addison Rae Bryce Hall TikTok

The TikTok rumor mill is once again in full flow surrounding content creators Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, as new images surfaced of the pair working out together, as well as starring in one another’s TikToks.

The new generation of TikTok celebrities have been thrown into the public eye thanks to the Beijing-based video platform’s incredible growth, to the point of being one of the world’s most-downloaded social media apps.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are two of the most followed and famous TikTok stars, sitting at 82 million combined followers at the time of writing.

Hall and Rae have been on and off for several months now.

For months now, the pair have been at the center of relationship rumors and drama, with fans deeply invested in their romance. Keeping track of the pair’s on and off relationship has been difficult, but it looks like they are back on after snaps surfaced of them working out together at a Los Angeles garnered a lot of attention.

Images were shared by Rae, showing the pari working out at the exclusive DogPound gym, which has locations in New York and Los Angeles. The first of the photos is innocent enough, showing Hall posing next to Rae in the middle of the gym’s floor.

The second image, though, has aroused major fan interest, with Rae smiling while Hall appears to be planting a kiss on the top of her head. The caption reads: “I just leg pressed 400 lbs 3x so who has the gainz now?”

 

#addisonrae and #brycehall today 👀

What’s more, the pair have appeared in a couple of TikToks together. The first shows the pair dancing together in Halloween make up, while the second shows them lip-syncing and getting close. Both have been interpreted as the couple rekindling their relationship.

@addisonremakeup by @avani♬ original sound – Solo 🌐

@addisonre##foryoupage♬ Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado

Of course, the videos could simply suggest that the two are close friends and fancied a workout together, but given their history and the affectionate nature of their interactions, it seems to confirm that the two are once again seeing each other.

This view was echoed by commenters on Instagram, many of whom took the photos as confirmation that the pair’s romance is back on. We await official confirmation from Hall or Rae but, for now, the rumor mill will continue to do what it does.