Kick staff explains why platform is “way beyond” Mixer despite Microsoft’s help

Kick staff member Santamaria says the Stake-owned platform is “way beyond” Mixer as a Twitch competitor due to the attitude of its community.

Although Kick may go down as the biggest competitor to Amazon-owned Twitch, it’s not the first company to attempt to compete.

Microsoft released Beam in 2016, which was renamed to Mixer in 2017 and quickly rose to become a major competitor to Twitch. In the process, they secured exclusive contracts with major names like Ninja, shroud, King Gothalion, theGrefg, and more.

The site was shut down by the tech company in 2020, prompting many of these streamers to find new homes on Twitch and then-popular Facebook Gaming.

Since its launch in 2022, Kick has taken over as the top competitor to Twitch and on Monday, October 28, staff member Santamaria shared what he believes sets them apart from Mixer.

“The most important difference, the community recognizes and jumps into their moment in real time. Not doing the ‘remember when’ talk. The Kick community is already way beyond Mixer due to its attitude. This in turn inspires Kick staff,” he said.

His post quickly gained traction across social media, and dozens of users took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“Kick is full of content creators that support one another (in the gaming community.) Kick’s UI is much friendlier & cleaner than Mixer’s was as well. What is nice, a lot of us Mixer content creators came over here immediately when we heard word of Kick…. Which is hopeful,” one user commented.

A second said: “Kick understands streamers and streamers understand Kick’s Mentality. Once the Casual viewer understands this, Kick will be unstoppable.”

Others called for Kick to add their favorite features from Mixer.

One user shared: “While I do appreciate Kick, I would trade Kick in a heartbeat to go back to peak Mixer HypeZone, ChannelOne, and sending GIFs in chat and onscreen have yet to be replicated anywhere Also profile pictures in chat were chef’s kiss.”

“I would love to see a HypeZone category like Mixer had. I think that would benefit many gaming creators,” a second said.

It’s unknown if Kick will ever attempt to take on any of Mixer’s most popular features, but they have continued to upgrade the site since its launch in late 2022.