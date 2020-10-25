Entertainment

Shroud claims Twitch streamers should “unite” to overturn DMCA rules

Published: 25/Oct/2020 3:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has claimed streamers should have taken a “united front” on the new DMCA rules to try and force Twitch to overturn them, and “could have won” if they did, after thousands of streamers deleted their old VODs to avoid being taken down, some dating back nearly a decade.

Twitch has ramped up its efforts in cracking down on streamers using licensed music. Streamers around the world have been rattled and rocked after receiving DMCA takedown notifications, with a massive wave sweeping across the platform on October 20.

It happened because most streamers play music in their streams, which means it’s also included in their library of video clips and VODs.

It’s a controversial issue that has happened in the past, but the latest ‘DMCA Bloodbath’ has been the biggest one yet. Hundreds of partnered streamers have been forced to take down and delete years worth of content, and it’s sparked a lot of outrage from streamers and viewers alike.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek mulled over the issue in his latest stream, and he came to the conclusion that streamers didn’t play their cards right. He believes they should have taken a “united front” on the issue and “hurt themselves” by not doing it sooner.

Shroud believes Twitch streamers needed to be on a “united front” to tackle the DMCA crackdown.

The first point shroud made was that, even if streamers obtained a license to skirt around the DMCA issues and play music on their stream, it wouldn’t solve the issue. 

“If I was to get a license to play music on my stream, Twitch would not know,” he said. “Therefore, their Twitch music… algorithm that mutes VODs would still mute my VOD even though… I legally can do it.”

“So even getting a license right now doesn’t matter,” he added. “Because… you’re still going to get cucked.”

Shroud went on to describe the whole situation as “strange” because playing in silence for a moment.  Then, he had another flurry of thoughts, which brought him to his final point that streamers should have been more united.

“If we as streamers took a united front and we didn’t just make rational f**king decisions and just start deleting sh*t, we actually could have won,” he said. “But now we hurt ourselves, so that sucks, but it is what it is. We folded. We’re a bunch of bi*ches.”

Shroud is referring to the fact that practically every streamer has been outraged by the decision. However, they ultimately succumbed to Twitch’s demands and deleted their VODS to avoid potential issues.

Many people will believe his frustration is warranted. However, at the same time, nobody can really blame other streamers for adhering to Twitch’s demands. After all, their livelihood depends on it.

The key takeaway, however, is that streamers could take shroud’s opinion on board in the future. If anything, partnered streamers are all pillars in the community. It couldn’t hurt for them to unite on matters when they really have to.

At the end of the day, workers in the ‘real world’ have associations, bodies, and unions to support them. So why should it be any different for streamers?

Nessa Barrett hits back at claims she was shading Mads Lewis

Published: 25/Oct/2020 2:17 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 2:55

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Share

Nessa Barrett has been accused of throwing Mads Lewis some shade after hiding comments from fans on Twitter suggesting the two collaborate, but the TikTok star has hit back and claimed nothing was shady about it at all.

Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were inseparable once upon a time. The two of them were an unstoppable force, with millions of fans between them across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Unfortunately, it seems like their friendship came to a bitter end after Nessa Barrett stopped following Mads Lewis on social media and deleted the many pictures she had of them posing together.

However, Mads is still following Nessa on Instagram and hasn’t taken down their pictures together, which had led to their fans and followers believing the bitterness is one-sided. Some have even speculated that their falling out might tie into the drama between Nessa and Chase Hudson.

Either way, it seems like something happened between them. Now, Nessa Barrett has been accused of adding more fuel to the fire after many claimed she shaded her ex-best friend once again.

Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were the best of friends.

Did Nessa Barrett shade Mads Lewis on Twitter?

Nessa Barrett posted a harmless Tweet stating, “Feature ideas for a song or just curious.” However, many of her followers weren’t sure what she meant and chimed in with countless collaboration suggestions.

A portion of them rummaged through a list of replies she had hidden and discovered Mads Lewis was a common denominator. “Pleasure feature Avani or Mads or Josh,” wrote one fan. “MADS,” and “Madison Lewis,” wrote two others.

Some of them found it a little odd and claimed it was another example of her throwing Mads Lewis some shade.

This prompted Nessa Barrett to respond, saying, “A lot of [people] didn’t know what I meant and were commenting song ideas to my tweet so I liked the first one that I saw was actually giving me feature ideas,” she said.

 “Nothing [about] this was supposed to be shady,” she added. “I just liked the first one that I saw.”

Needless to say, the situation and her response sparked a bit of division on social media.

Some believe there is unquestionable truth in her words, and the whole situation has been blown way out of proportion.

Others claim it’s pretty clear Nessa Barrett wasn’t keen on seeing Mads Lewis name in the suggestions, so she filtered them out.

Either way, it seems like the falling out is still fresh, and they won’t be mending their friendship anytime soon. However, time heals all wounds, and many mutual fans would love to see them reunited once again down the track.

