Shroud explains how Valorant will become the number one FPS esport - Dexerto

Valorant

Shroud explains how Valorant will become the number one FPS esport

Published: 19/Oct/2020 11:50

by Connor Bennett
Phoenix from Valorant and Shroud
Riot Games/Twitch: Shroud

shroud

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek believes Valorant is going to “easily” surpass Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as the top FPS title around when it comes to esports.

When Valorant launched back in June, players and esports organizations alike quickly moved to show their skills off and create rosters in a bid to get ahead of the curve. 

Even in its infancy, pros from CS:GO, Overwatch, and other games decided to hop aboard the Valorant hype train and for some, it worked out as they’ve been able to rack up wins in online tournaments and build audiences on Twitch.

With the first-person shooter being backed by Riot, there are plenty of expectations surrounding its eventual growth in the esports world – with some, including Shroud, backing it to knock off the likes of CS:GO and perhaps even League of Legends.

Bind A Site in Valorant.
Riot Games
Many have tipped Valorant to be the next big esport. But is there a world where both CS:GO and Valorant can both thrive?

During a recent stream, the former CS:GO pro had been discussing the landscape of Valorant’s esports scene – noting that the best teams in Europe and North America haven’t had the chance to do battle yet. Once that happens, and the game goes to LAN, Shroud believes it’ll pop off. 

“Dude, Valorant is just going to hit and it’s going to hit hard. Like, it has the perfect recipe right now, right,” he said. “It’s just like, CS numbers are dipping, but to be fair CS strives on LAN so that’s why they’re dipping, obviously once LAN comes back, it’ll be a little different. 

“But still, if Valorant nails the timing of coming to LAN and tournaments are popping off, it’s going to blow the f**k up – even more than it already has.” As someone suggested that Valorant will take the top spot in the first-person shooter esports ranks, Shroud added: “Oh yeah, easily.” 

The growing intrigue surrounding the world’s best teams not being able to play each other will, undoubtedly, work in Valorant’s favor. 

It just remains to be seen as to whether or not it can cement itself at the top of the esports world. Plenty of games have come along and tried to do so, but the titans of CS:GO and LoL still reign supreme. For now.

Call of Duty

How to watch CoD Mobile World Championship 2020: results, schedule, more

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:20 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 7:21

by Daniel Cleary
Call of duty mobile world championship graphic
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 has kicked off and viewers can unlock in-game rewards for watching the event. Here’s everything you’ll need to catch the action live.

After millions of players competed in CoD Mobile’s early qualification stages for the chance at earning a spot in the World Championship, only the top eight teams are left standing in each region.

The final stage of the CoD Mobile’s Champs will see teams battling it out in five different regions and will feature double-elimination bracket play to decide the winners.

Call of Duty mobile characters on crossfire
Activision
The CoD Mobile Championship will feature the best teams from each region.

When does the CoD Mobile World Championship start?

CoD Mobile’s 2020 Playoffs will be held in five unique regions around the world and each region’s playoffs will last for two days in total.

However, the final event will be quite spread out, with matches scheduled for September and October. You can find when the World Championship will start for each of the regions below.

  • Japan: September 26 –27
  • Latin America: September 26 –27
  • Western Europe: October 17 – 18
  • North America: October 24 – 25
  • Rest of the World: September 26 –27

How to watch CoD Mobile Champs 2020

All of the matches will be broadcasted on CoD Mobile’s official YouTube channel, although it is worth noting that there were also native streams for the Japan and Latin America Playoffs.

Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, by simply watching the final stages of the 2020 World Championship through the CoD Mobile app on the selected dates.

Call of duty mobile championship creen
Activision
Rewards can be earned for watching the Playoffs in the CoD Mobile app.

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Western Europe results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 KingsClan $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Cold Esports $10,000
3 Team Singularity $8,000
4 Hammers Esports $5,000
5 U4X Esports $3,500
6 French Infinity $3,500
7 Grizzly Gaming $2,500
8 QLASH Spain $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Latin America results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 INFLUENCE RAGE $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 FEB E-Sports $10,000
3 Infinex Gaming $8,000
4 INTZ $5,000
5 GODSENT $3,500
6 BEEBL4ACK E-Sports $3,500
7 Dayton of Fire $2,500
8 Galactic Gaming $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Eastern Europe & Asia results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Team Mayhem $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 3rB Squad $10,000
3 Game & Geek $8,000
4 SynerGE $5,000
5 UnBroken eSports $3,500
6 1st eSports $3,500
7 TeamIND $2,500
8 Reckoning eSports $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Japan results (Top 5)

Place Team Prize Money
1 REJECT $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Bedroom Team $10,000
3 JUPITER $8,000
4 Witty $5,000
5 SF $3,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Garena results (Top 6)

Place Team Prize Money
1 NRX Jeremiah 29:11 World Championship Qualification
2 Davio.FreeSlot
3 DivinityUprising
4 DG Esports
5 Resurgence
6 FunPlus Phoenix

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 South Korea results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 1K Gaming $30,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Midnight $10,000
3 TOP $3,000
4 Aztec $1,000
5 Ampersand $1,000
6 Pretty Ones $1,000
7 MukTyu $1,000
8 Trust Me $1,000

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Vietnam results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Good Genius $3,450 + World Championship Qualification
2 ProGK $1,725
3 Creative Gaming $1,165
4 F9 Team $776
5 StormKing $518
6 Bo Toc LAG $345
7 Thich San Bot $260
8 Anh Em $172

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Prize Pool

When announcing the 2020 CoD Mobile World Championship, Activision revealed that they would also be offering $1 million dollars in prizing spread across each stage of the event.

While a chunk of the prize pool has already been given away during the qualification stage, there is still plenty for the final teams to compete for.

All five regions will have the exact same prize pool and you can find the full prize pool breakdown for CoD Mobile’s 2020 World Championship below.

  • 1st Place: $15,000
  • 2nd Place: $10,000
  • 3rd Place: $8,000
  • 4th Place: $5,000
  • 5th – 6th Place: $3,500
  • 7th – 8th Place: $2,500