Hasan trolls shroud's new look for looking exactly like Borat - Dexerto

Popular content creator Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker hilariously trolled fellow Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s new look – comparing it to one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s styles in the new Borat sequel.

Big-name Twitch streamers are always sparking fun feuds between each other for fans to get invested in, as has been seen with the likes of Dr Disrespect, shroud, and more in the past.

Since shroud made his return to Twitch, it has not taken long for some of his fellow streamers to troll him after he debuted a new goatee on stream, instead of his regular clean-shaven look.

HasanAbi was the latest to poke fun at shroud’s choice of facial hair during his October 23 broadcast, comparing it to the new Borat movie.

Hasan, who’s risen to popularity on Twitch as both a gamer and political commentator was hosting a Twitch watch party for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ on Amazon Prime. When a particular scene came up, he was quick to point out similarities between shroud and the main character.

While Borat is usually seen with a long mustache, there is a scene in the movie that sees him rocking a goatee and a pair of glasses, causing Hasan to pull up an image of shroud alongside.

“I have to show- oh my god guys, look at this,” he said, before trolling with a side-by-side image of Borat next to shroud.

Hasan could not help bursting into laughter – the match between the former CSGO pro and Cohen’s latest character is uncanny.

Dr Disrespect previously laid into shroud for his new facial hair, and the jokes are not letting up.

Shroud hasn’t clapped back yet, instead just letting his fellow streamers have their fun – while he rides high on his successful move back to Twitch, following the collapse of Mixer.