 Hasan trolls shroud's new look for looking exactly like Borat - Dexerto
Hasan trolls shroud’s new look for looking exactly like Borat

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:02

by Daniel Cleary
shroud and hasan
shroud / HasanAbi, Twitch

Popular content creator Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker hilariously trolled fellow Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s new look – comparing it to one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s styles in the new Borat sequel.

Big-name Twitch streamers are always sparking fun feuds between each other for fans to get invested in, as has been seen with the likes of Dr Disrespect, shroud, and more in the past.

Since shroud made his return to Twitch, it has not taken long for some of his fellow streamers to troll him after he debuted a new goatee on stream, instead of his regular clean-shaven look.

HasanAbi was the latest to poke fun at shroud’s choice of facial hair during his October 23 broadcast, comparing it to the new Borat movie.

borat in disguise
Amazon Prime Studios
Borat switches up his usual style for some scenes in the second movie.

Hasan, who’s risen to popularity on Twitch as both a gamer and political commentator was hosting a Twitch watch party for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ on Amazon Prime. When a particular scene came up, he was quick to point out similarities between shroud and the main character.

While Borat is usually seen with a long mustache, there is a scene in the movie that sees him rocking a goatee and a pair of glasses, causing Hasan to pull up an image of shroud alongside.

“I have to show- oh my god guys, look at this,” he said, before trolling with a side-by-side image of Borat next to shroud.

Hasan could not help bursting into laughter – the match between the former CSGO pro and Cohen’s latest character is uncanny.

Dr Disrespect previously laid into shroud for his new facial hair, and the jokes are not letting up.

Shroud hasn’t clapped back yet, instead just letting his fellow streamers have their fun – while he rides high on his successful move back to Twitch, following the collapse of Mixer.

Griffin Johnson responds to Kelly Osbourne dating rumors

Published: 24/Oct/2020 16:51

by Charlotte Colombo
griffin kelly shut down rumors
Instagram: Griffin Johnson, Kelly Osbourne

With rumors swirling about the nature of Griffin Johnson’s relationship with Kelly Osbourne after they were papped going for dinner, the Sway House star has put an end to the rumors once and for all.

Griffin Johnson only recently had an extremely messy breakup with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, but as she has moved on with new man Noah Beck, it seems like fans are more fascinated than ever by Griffin Johnson’s own relationship status.

This led to a celebrity reporter at The Hollywood Fix confronting Johnson and his manager Michael Dunmore during a dinner at Craig’s in LA – the same restaurant he went with Osbourne that started all these rumors in the first place.

kelly makeup
Instagram: Kelly Osbourne
As a former reality star herself, Kelly Osbourne is no stranger to public scrutiny.

When the reporter asked Johnson why he and Kelly Osbourne “have been spending so much time together”, the two of them didn’t hesitate to set the record straight.

Topic starts at 4:12

“Well, he’s trying to be a host and Kelly is one of the best,” Dunmore explained.

Gesturing to Johnson, Dunmore said repeatedly that Kelly was “a mentor” to the rising star.

“She’s just a mentor,” the manager insisted.

griff insta
Instagram: Griffin Johnson
Business rather than pleasure: Griffin Johnson is said to be meeting Osbourne as part of his ambitions to become a TV host.

With the reporter remaining unconvinced, they asked Johnson whether they were “saving this tea for the podcast”, to which Johnson replied, “No, actually”.

Swiftly changing the subject, Johnson added that his “podcast is doing really well”, adding that there was a new episode coming out soon.

How did these rumors about Johnson and Osbourne start?

Griffin Johnson and Kelly Osbourne put the rumor mill into overdrive after they were spotted eating dinner together at Craig’s in LA earlier this month.

Celebrity photographer and reporter Kevin Wong caught the two looking close before leaving together in the same car, laughing away.

As well as the press intensifying rumors about the two’s relationship, YouTuber Tana Mongeau even weighed in on the drama, Tweeting a screenshot of the now-infamous video of the two together with the caption: “What the f*** is going on someone please this one really threw me through a loop.”

Romantic or not, seeing these two stars team up can only mean that big things are coming.