Shroud explains how streaming can ruin single player games like Cyberpunk - Dexerto

Legendary Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek may be looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077, but he didn’t mince words when it came to how he hates how single player games initially launch.

With Cyberpunk rolling out in November, gamers all over are hyped for the long-anticipated game and experiencing it for themselves – something that shroud doesn’t think will be the case for him as a streamer.

During the end of an October 15 broadcast, the Canadian was checking out some Cyberpunk content and sounded off on his biggest issue with how single player games launch in 2020.

“Every single time there’s a single player game, there are people manipulating time zones to play in different times to play earlier, or there are certain content creators who have the code that’s like eight hours earlier,” Grzesiek explained. “I want everybody to get the launch and the title at the same exact time.”

According to shroud, as it is now, when the game releases, there are multiple YouTubers and streamers playing early and footage from even before then that ends up on websites.

“I hate it,” shroud moaned. “I just want it all at the same time.”

He continued to explain how, from a viewers’ perspective, it’s cool to see everybody starting at the same time. However, it does create a bit of an issue for streamers such as himself.

“This is how it usually goes down: You don’t know there’s earlier footage of this game coming out and all of a sudden you are super excited for this title. Then, you are trying to watch or play live in that moment, but it might be ruined because someone has already seen it or played it somewhere and they already know what’s going to happen,” the former CSGO pro added.

Hopefully, when Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the developers can grant shroud’s wish and have the game launch at the same time globally.