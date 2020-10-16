 Shroud explains how streaming can ruin single player games like Cyberpunk - Dexerto
Shroud explains how streaming can ruin single player games like Cyberpunk

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Shroud and Cyber Punk 2077
CD Projekt Red/shroud

CyberPunk 2077 shroud

Legendary Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek may be looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077, but he didn’t mince words when it came to how he hates how single player games initially launch.

With Cyberpunk rolling out in November, gamers all over are hyped for the long-anticipated game and experiencing it for themselves – something that shroud doesn’t think will be the case for him as a streamer.

During the end of an October 15 broadcast, the Canadian was checking out some Cyberpunk content and sounded off on his biggest issue with how single player games launch in 2020.

“Every single time there’s a single player game, there are people manipulating time zones to play in different times to play earlier, or there are certain content creators who have the code that’s like eight hours earlier,” Grzesiek explained. “I want everybody to get the launch and the title at the same exact time.”

According to shroud, as it is now, when the game releases, there are multiple YouTubers and streamers playing early and footage from even before then that ends up on websites.

“I hate it,” shroud moaned. “I just want it all at the same time.”

He continued to explain how, from a viewers’ perspective, it’s cool to see everybody starting at the same time. However, it does create a bit of an issue for streamers such as himself.

“This is how it usually goes down: You don’t know there’s earlier footage of this game coming out and all of a sudden you are super excited for this title. Then, you are trying to watch or play live in that moment, but it might be ruined because someone has already seen it or played it somewhere and they already know what’s going to happen,” the former CSGO pro added.

Hopefully, when Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the developers can grant shroud’s wish and have the game launch at the same time globally.

Neekolul and 100T’s JhbTeam sit down for world’s most awkward interview

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 20:15

by Virginia Glaze
100 Thieves' Jhb and Neekolul pose in front of a green screen.
Twitter: 100 Thieves

100 Thieves Neekolul

TikTok star and 100 Thieves member ‘Neekolul’ sat down for an interview with the org’s intern, ‘JhbTeam,’ resulting in one of the most hilariously awkward pieces of internet content we’ve seen yet.

Neekolul skyrocketed to fame earlier this year after her “Okay Boomer” TikTok took off across social media, becoming a viral sensation almost overnight.

Since then, Neekolul — real name Nicole — has solidified herself among the elite of the net’s content creators, and has signed with none other than esports giant 100 Thieves in yet another huge move.

The organization has since started a new interview series with its intern, JhbTeam, whose unique style resulted in a downright hilarious conversation between himself and Neekolul for its pilot episode.

The first video in the series, titled “TBH with JHB,” tasked Neekolul with answering a series of awkward questions, such as: “How does it feel to have this much of a following on a platform?”

Neekolul’s forthcoming answer was something that no one expected: “It’s cool. You know, you can say almost anything and someone’s gonna like your tweet. You could say like, ‘I like to eat s**t,’ and people are like, ‘Yeah!’”

However, Neeko didn’t have an answer for “Why do you have a boyfriend?” leaving Jhb giving her an humorously intense staredown as she scrambled to address the random question.

View this post on Instagram

Joined @100thieves 🤍💯💥💫✨

A post shared by Neeko (@neekolul) on

That being said, Neeko was totally down to turn the tables and ask Jhb a few questions, one of which included: “If you could have any superpower, what would it be?”

It seems that Jhb’s response of, “Flying, so I could come see you,” didn’t go over so well, with the star giving an understandable “WTF” look at his reply — which senior producer ‘rufhaus’s’ editing skills made into a truly funny moment.

Amid the ensuing hijinks with Jhb, Neeko did admit that her rise to internet stardom wasn’t a piece of cake, with many criticizing her for reaching fame so quickly and doubting her abilities (although that was about the only serious moment throughout the entire interview).

While fans probably didn’t learn anything totally new about Neeko in this video (aside from her favorite primary color, which is blue — which isn’t even a primary color), it’s definitely worth a watch for viewers looking to have a laugh as they watch their favorite influencer scramble for answers in the face of a gut-bustingly awkward interview session.

Who can we expect to see on TBH with JHB in the future?

Although Neekolul was just the first guest on 100 Thieves’ new show, Jhb did let fans in on what other guests could be making an appearance in his famously awkward series later on.

“Basically, people that are close in the gaming scene/community and are recognizable to fans,” Jhb revealed. “I want to make sure the guests know who I am in a sense of not making them uncomfortable, and that they know how awkward I am.”

JHB as seen during a YouTube video.
YouTube: JhbTeam
Jhb is 100 Thieves’ intern, who boasts a successful YouTube channel and Twitch stream where he collaborates with other big names in the gaming space.

That’s not all; he even dropped a few potential names, most notably CallMeCarson, Jordan Fisher, Hitchariide and even 100 Thieves founder, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag.

“We honestly have no idea who to have on next,” he added. “I definitely want to have Nadeshot on the show, as I see it as one of the most iconic ones that we’ll make, but as of right now, we have no idea. I mainly want to have 100 Thieves creators on, but in the meantime, no idea.”

Who knows who will be featured on the show next? Not even Jhb himself is sure; but that just means that the possibilities are endless.