Sheeraz Hasan warns Charli D’Amelio over botched promo: “We control the paparazzi”

Media mogul Sheeraz Hasan has sent a warning toward TikTok star Charli D’Amelio after the influencer’s lawyers took issue with her appearance in a promotion for Hasan’s masterclass.

Charli D’Amelio is arguably one of the most famous people on the internet right now. An icon from Gen Z, D’Amelio is the most-followed creator on TikTok, and has scored a slew of major brand deals throughout her still-budding career (including getting her very own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts).

There’s always some fairly big caveats to fame, though… one of those being potential lawsuits at every corner. It seems like Charli has found herself in the middle of one after her lawyers went after media mogul Sheeraz Hasan this month.

For those who have no idea who Hasan is, this kingpin has been dubbed as “the man who controls Hollywood.” This vaguely obtuse title refers to his status as a major social media powerhouse behind some of the biggest faces in showbiz, including Kim Kardashian.

Why is Hasan talking about Charli D’Amelio?

Charli recently appeared in a promotional video hawking Hasan’s “Fame” masterclass, where she was shown saying, “Hi, Fame By Sheeraz!” in what looks like a clip taken by paps while she was enjoying a night out on the town.

It seems that Charli’s lawyers are not happy with her inclusion in the project. According to TMZ, they recently sent a legal letter to Hasan asking that her portion of the video be completely removed.

Hasan warns Charli D’Amelio: “You’re always gonna need fame”

Hasan shot off a response to this legal kerfuffle in a pointed video on August 24, where he appeared to warn D’Amelio against pissing off the paps in her current climb toward success in the mainstream media.

“It doesn’t matter what you do in your career, you’re always gonna need fame,” Hasan began. “Every time you go out, fame cameras are there. You get media. Every time you need exposure, fame cameras are there, your stock goes even higher.”

“If you want your show to be a hit on Hulu, you’re gonna need fame. Without your fame, without the machine, without us giving you that exposure… you’re not gonna get the ratings. … I think you should pick up the phone to your lawyer, and say, ‘Listen, I think we should back off, because I want a hit TV Show.'”

Charli has yet to respond to Hasan’s video, leaving fans scratching their heads and onlookers waiting for the next move.