Seth Rollins challenges Logan Paul and mocks Jake’s loss to Tommy Fury on WWE Raw

WWE superstar Seth Rollins FaceTimed YouTuber Logan Paul live on WWE Raw on Monday, February 27, calling him out from in the ring as well as mocking Logan’s brother, Jake, following his boxing loss to Tommy Fury.

Logan made his first appearance in the WWE in April 2021, and since then has been a hugely popular name in the business, with some great matches and the most talked-about spot of the 2023 Royal Rumble when he collided with Ricochet in mid-air, flying high above the rest of the talent in the ring.

One other wrestler he clashed with was Seth Rollins, a two-time Universal champion among many other accolades, eliminating the 11-year WWE veteran from the Rumble and ruining his shot at fighting for the championship at Wrestlemania.

Now, a few weeks later, and after another run-in at Elimination Chamber, Rollins decided to address Paul directly in the ring, stealing The Miz’s phone to FaceTime the YouTuber.

“I just wanted to call you to see how your baby bro is doing,” Rollins said. “How’s Jakey poo doing? He had a tough day yesterday.”

He went on: “While I’ve got you, I’ve got a bit of a proposition for you. I think we’re all pretty sick of this game of cat and mouse you’ve been playing, so how about next week you grow a set, show up on Raw, stand in this ring, and go face-to-face with Seth Rollins?”

Logan accepted the offer and said he would “love to see you try to run your mouth when we are standing face-to-face.”

The next episode of Raw is on March 6 in Boston, MA, so Logan is going to have to show out in front of the rowdy Boston crowd and prove he deserves a shot at taking on one of the most elite wrestlers in the company. This also just so happens to be where John Cena will be making his Raw return, so it’s bound to be a wild night for pro wrestling fans.