Logan Paul reveals how viral WWE Royal Rumble spot with Ricochet actually went wrong

Logan Paul’s most recent appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble has made waves online thanks to a viral, high-risk spot during the match. However, Paul revealed the moment didn’t exactly go according to plan and he hurt himself in the process.

During episode 363 of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, the content creator spent most of the show chatting about wrestling and WWE, likely a consequence of the guest for the show being WWE star Cody Rhodes.

And while Paul had been taking time away from the WWE due to the injury he received against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year, he returned to the ring during the Royal Rumble PPV event this past weekend.

For those who don’t know, the Royal Rumble match isn’t your standard bout in the ring. Instead, 30 wrestlers take part in what becomes a cluster of fighting and contestants. New wrestlers are sent every 90 seconds, filling the squared circle with as many people as possible.

In order to be eliminated, contestants must be thrown over the top rope of the ring. The final person standing was awarded a ticket straight to the main event of WrestleMania, the biggest and most lucrative event in all of sports entertainment.

“This is probably one of the WWE’s most insane events, It is absolutely insane and as an outsider, this is all so new to me and I’m trying to obviously do my best to perform at the highest level but also just take it all in,” began Paul when reflecting on his experience during the new IMPAULSIVE episode.

Logan Paul discusses show-stealing spot with Ricochet during Royal Rumble match

Logan then went into talking about a particular moment from the match between himself and another wrestler named Ricochet. One that many have called the spot of the match.

“The move was, we both do what’s called a springboard, which is when you jump, put your foot on the top rope, and use it as a trampoline bounce…And by the way, when this move was pitched to me, I was like ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction it’s a good thing because if it is then it’s incredible.”

Paul added that, “the wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this one but I don’t think it’s been done before which is what I like to do. I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and innovative and get that social media buzz. So we at mid-air, trampoline bounce off the top rope and me and Ricochet clothesline the sh*t out of each other. At like, 1000 miles an hour.”

Logan revealed that after hitting the move, he landed badly, hurting his head as a result. “Nina, my girlfriend, was worried for me because I hit my head. Cause we were all making jokes about it, cause I will like stuttering over my words, saying sh** twice. I just told her I just have to tuck my chin and then every wrestler I walked past on the way out was like, tuck your chin buddy. And then she was like, this is a thing and you knew it was a thing and you didn’t do it, you m***n.

Paul ended the topic by simply admitting, “Look I’m learning as I go and it’s hard.”