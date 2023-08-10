Kai Cenat denounces NYC rioters in return to Twitch: “Beyond disappointed”

Kai Cenat has returned to Twitch days after being charged with inciting a riot as a giveaway stream went awry on August 5. The influencer denounced “disruptive” members of the crowd and claimed, “none of that was [his] intention.”

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat decided to host a giveaway at Union Square on August 5. With PlayStation 5s up for grabs amid his IRL broadcast that day, hundreds of fans soon flooded the streets of New York.

The situation soon came apart as Cenat ended his stream as crowds became overwhelming and he was escorted away by security. Before long, local law enforcement was on the scene. Multiple attendees were arrested, including friends of Cenat, while the social media star himself was later charged with inciting a riot.

Article continues after ad

Over the past few days, footage has since emerged of Cenat helping a child to safety away from the crowd. All the while, NYPD has been asking the internet for assistance in finding a select few suspects that may have contributed to the escalation of the day.

Now, Cenat has appeared publicly for the first time since the incident, returning to his Twitch stream with a brief message for fans on August 9.

“Being from New York, it has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am,” Cenat opened. “But after Friday, I’ve come to realize the amount of power and influence that I have on people.”

Article continues after ad

The mega-popular Twitch streamer then sought to shut down any notion he encouraged aggressive behavior or planned for the giveaway to end up how it did.

“I am beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day. None of that is cool.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“None of that was my intention. I had good intentions for this whole thing. I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day.”

Speaking out against any NYC locals who may have taken things too far on the day, Cenat stressed that he doesn’t stand for their actions, assuring “anything we do has to be safe and fun.”

Article continues after ad

“We can’t just be running around and destroying this and that. None of that is how I wanted any of this to go. I didn’t think it was gonna be what it was.”

Next, Cenat turned his attention to members of the press. Given the global coverage of the event, the spotlight has never been hotter. Yet while Cenat himself is open to ‘handling’ anything that comes his way, he pleaded with journalists to “leave [his] family out of it.”

Article continues after ad

“[There’s] no reason why you’re showing up to my mum’s house. I can handle it, whatever you want to say about me. I just don’t want you to be going to my mum’s house, she doesn’t even live in New York.”

As for the immediate future, Cenat confirmed his first court date is set for August 16, with multiple others to follow shortly after. Therefore, he advised fans to lower expectations in regard to his streaming schedule in the weeks to come.

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna have to chill for a bit,” he said. “You’re not gonna be seeing me for a bit, but it ain’t gonna be nothing long. I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do.”