AMP responds to Kai Cenat’s chaotic NYC giveaway

AMP has given an official response after Twitch star Kai Cenat’s impromptu giveaway in New York City started a riot that resulted in his arrest.

On August 4, Kai Cenat announced to fans that he would be hosting a giveaway in New York City, promising such items as gaming consoles, keyboards, and more.

The result was not your usual fan meetup. Instead, thousands of fans swarmed NYC’s Union Square, resulting in a riot that saw 65 people arrested.

The crowds were thick and chaotic, prompting Kai himself to help some of his fans who were suffering from effects of the sheer mass of people who had gathered in the area. The streamer even carried a child on his back out of the throng.

Although Kai himself has yet to issue a response to the ordeal, the streaming organization he’s signed to, AMP (Any Means Possible), has published a statement addressing the matter on Instagram.

AMP issues response after Kai Cenat giveaway results in riot

In the statement, the org explained that it had “hoped to create a positive experience for fans and give back as a show of appreciation for their support.”

“We’ve hosted fan meet ups and video shoots in the past, but we’ve never experienced anything at the scale of what took place yesterday,” they wrote. “We recognize that our audience and influence are growing, and with that comes greater responsibility.”

The group went on to say they were “deeply disheartened by the outbreak of disorderly conduct” that took place at the meetup and claimed they “do not condone that behavior.”

AMP concluded their statement by saying they are cooperating with local authorities regarding the riot.

Kai Cenat was released from police custody on the morning of Saturday, August 5, and was charged with two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges.