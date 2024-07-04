Kai Cenat’s MrBeast collab stream goes up in flames as fireworks erupt inside

Kai Cenat’s MrBeast collab stream ended with a bang after the Twitch streamer’s Fourth of July firework haul exploded.

The hotly anticipated collaboration between Twitch’s Kai Cenat and YouTube’s MrBeast finally came to fruition on July 3. The two juggernaut streamers hopped on Kai’s Twitch channel, giving away $250,000 to viewers in the chat, testing out MrBeast’s upcoming cookies and cream Feastables flavor, and much more.

While the two streamed, a giant fireworks collection Kai Cenat bought in preparation for the Fourth of July could be seen in the background, the tower of fireworks numbering over 100 and, according to Cenat, was his “defense mechanism” against other streamers if any decided to play a prank on him.

Article continues after ad

“Anybody who f***s with me gets f***ed up,” he said.

During the stream, Davis, a fellow content creator and friend of Cenat, arrived at the scene, bringing with him yet another box of fireworks that, according to Davis, was for “professional use only.”

Article continues after ad

The minute Davis entered the room with more fireworks, Cenat was visibly distraught, his stress levels only rising when Davis placed the box right on top of his already massive pile.

After Davis told MrBeast to leave the room, the YouTube star waved to the camera one last time before stating he was “going to pop out.”

Article continues after ad

After shutting the door behind him, Cenat began freaking out even more, with Davis and Cenat beginning to brawl on camera after the former threatened to ignite the fireworks in Cenat’s room.

“This is not even f***ing safe, dumbass”, Cenat shouted at Davis.

What followed was total chaos, the whole stream going up in smoke and flames, each and every box of fireworks lighting up on the screen. The damage was so large that the camera completely whited out and the stream abruptly ended.

Almost immediately following the incident, Cenat took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted, “I’M DONE WITH ALL THIS SH**!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The stunt, which has already been uploaded to Cenat’s YouTube account, appears to have been planned ahead of time.

After all, the room was completely cleared ahead of the explosions.

Not to mention, the room had a few peculiar details eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out.

From different doors to distinctions in pillar details among the background, avid viewers proclaimed the stream came from a set designed to look like Cenat’s room.

This way they could execute the stunt without actually damaging his iconic streaming location.