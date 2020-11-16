 Quen Blackwell slams Griffin Johnson over "weird" TikTok duet - Dexerto
Quen Blackwell slams Griffin Johnson over “weird” TikTok duet

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:03 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 20:11

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Quen Blackwell and Griffin Johnson are shown side by side.
YouTube: Quen Blackwell, Griffin Johnson

Griffin Johnson

Internet star Quen Blackwell had a brutal roast for TikToker Griffin Johnson, who appeared to poke fun at Blackwell for a video she’d made reacting to Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s relationship.

If that seemed like a lot of information at once, don’t worry: We’re about to break it down for you.

Quen Blackwell — best known for her viral “hot pickle” videos during the days of Vine fame — has migrated to TikTok, where she has since picked up an impressive online following due to her hilarious content.

It seems that Blackwell has some thoughts regarding the on-again, off-again status of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s relationship, after the two uploaded a video that used audio from “The Fault in Our Stars.” (Except, in this particular case, the “killing thing” was Hall’s bicep instead of a cigarette. Yeah, go figure.)

@quenblackwell##stitch with @addisonre♬ original sound – quenblackwell

Appearing to find the entire video quite cringy, Blackwell created her own response to the clip, where she huddled up in a ball on the floor, screaming “No!” — a reaction that caught the attention of fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson, who duetted the video in a now-private upload with nothing more than a befuddled expression.

While Johnson’s video may be private, Blackwell put the upload on blast for all her followers, making sure to remind him of his own shortcomings (especially that moment when he made a diss track about his ex-girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio).

In fact, she even brought up the cheating scandal that lead up to their split in August, with D’Amelio claiming she had a whopping “48 screenshots” that held proof of his alleged infidelity.

@quenblackwell##duet with @imgriffinjohnson priorities griff♬ original sound – quenblackwell

“I mean, you did make a diss track about your ex-girlfriend — who has moved on — that you cheated on,” Blackwell said in her video response. “And I’m the weird one? Priorities! Priorities, Griffy!”

It seems that her video has been met with general acclaim from commenters, with many noting that Griffin has since taken down his video reacting to Blackwell’s TikTok duet in an apparent show of defeat.

Griffin has since Tweeted about the situation after a few now-deleted back-and-forth with Quen over TikTok, appearing to defend Addison and Bryce.

“I’m just gonna drop it,” he wrote. “Really wasn’t that deep to begin with, just annoying. Anyone that could continue to make videos after seeing the comment sections is disgusting. We’re all human & nobody deserves that.”

Addison Rae may have also commented on the situation, according to two pointed Tweets made after all the drama went down.

“Why are people so mean to people they don’t actually know?” she posted. “I can’t believe being hateful has become normalized.”

No matter your stance on Griffin’s history with Dixie, you have to admit — Quen Blackwell was taking no prisoners, resulting in an eyebrow-raising interaction between two of TikTok’s biggest stars.

Twitch’s DMCA rules are completely ruining IRL streams

Published: 16/Nov/2020 19:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Nmp at a wholefoods for Twitch stream
Twitch/nmplol

IRL

Twitch has been under fire for weeks now as more and more streamers fall victim to DMCA takedowns, resulting in suspensions from the platform. Now, things have gotten so ridiculous that even IRL streams are being ruined because streamers are afraid to broadcast.

According to Twitch, the recent DMCA controversy began after the platform was spammed by DMCA notifications from representatives for major record labels.

While Twitch advised streamers to stop playing licensed music while broadcasting, they even went as far as to suggest muting gameplay if music is being played.

With all these warnings and cause for concern, IRL streamers are feeling the heat, too. In fact, some broadcasts are being ruined because they’re afraid of getting hit by DMCA strikes if music plays in the background.

During a November 16 broadcast, Twitch star ‘Nmplol’ was shopping at a Whole Foods, but had an epiphany before he could even buy anything.

“Oh my God,” he realized. “There’s music in the ceiling.”

Malena chimed in and started wondering if this meant they had to leave the building. “I think we do!”

“Is there always music in grocery stores?” she pondered. “The more we stand here the worse it’s going to get.”

Eventually, the two ended up leaving the store and putting the stream on pause. Once outside, Nmplol dug into the issues with streaming now.

“It might be GGs with the music,” he sighed. “Unless we go like outside hiking or something. But when it comes to going any place, I say we wait a couple months until this DMCA sh*t gets resolved or something changes, really.”

As Malena even referenced, IRL streams are just as vulnerable as traditional broadcasts when it comes to DMCA takedowns.

Notably, Jake ‘Jake’n’Bake’ Abramson was in danger of losing his channel because a Kanye West song played when he “passed by a shop, or was in a place that was playing the song in the background.”

Hopefully, Twitch can get these issues revolved and work out some sort of an agreement so that IRL streams can go back to the way they were before the DMCA madness.