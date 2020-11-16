Quen Blackwell slams Griffin Johnson over "weird" TikTok duet - Dexerto

Internet star Quen Blackwell had a brutal roast for TikToker Griffin Johnson, who appeared to poke fun at Blackwell for a video she’d made reacting to Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s relationship.

If that seemed like a lot of information at once, don’t worry: We’re about to break it down for you.

Quen Blackwell — best known for her viral “hot pickle” videos during the days of Vine fame — has migrated to TikTok, where she has since picked up an impressive online following due to her hilarious content.

It seems that Blackwell has some thoughts regarding the on-again, off-again status of Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s relationship, after the two uploaded a video that used audio from “The Fault in Our Stars.” (Except, in this particular case, the “killing thing” was Hall’s bicep instead of a cigarette. Yeah, go figure.)

Appearing to find the entire video quite cringy, Blackwell created her own response to the clip, where she huddled up in a ball on the floor, screaming “No!” — a reaction that caught the attention of fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson, who duetted the video in a now-private upload with nothing more than a befuddled expression.

While Johnson’s video may be private, Blackwell put the upload on blast for all her followers, making sure to remind him of his own shortcomings (especially that moment when he made a diss track about his ex-girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio).

In fact, she even brought up the cheating scandal that lead up to their split in August, with D’Amelio claiming she had a whopping “48 screenshots” that held proof of his alleged infidelity.

“I mean, you did make a diss track about your ex-girlfriend — who has moved on — that you cheated on,” Blackwell said in her video response. “And I’m the weird one? Priorities! Priorities, Griffy!”

It seems that her video has been met with general acclaim from commenters, with many noting that Griffin has since taken down his video reacting to Blackwell’s TikTok duet in an apparent show of defeat.

Griffin has since Tweeted about the situation after a few now-deleted back-and-forth with Quen over TikTok, appearing to defend Addison and Bryce.

im just gonna drop it.. really wasn’t that deep to begin with, just annoying. anyone that could continue to make videos after seeing the comment sections is disgusting. we’re all human & nobody deserves that. — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) November 16, 2020

“I’m just gonna drop it,” he wrote. “Really wasn’t that deep to begin with, just annoying. Anyone that could continue to make videos after seeing the comment sections is disgusting. We’re all human & nobody deserves that.”

Addison Rae may have also commented on the situation, according to two pointed Tweets made after all the drama went down.

“Why are people so mean to people they don’t actually know?” she posted. “I can’t believe being hateful has become normalized.”

why are people so mean to people they don’t actually know — addison rae (@whoisaddison) November 16, 2020

No matter your stance on Griffin’s history with Dixie, you have to admit — Quen Blackwell was taking no prisoners, resulting in an eyebrow-raising interaction between two of TikTok’s biggest stars.