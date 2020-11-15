 Nessa Barrett asks obsessive fans for "privacy" when out in public - Dexerto
Nessa Barrett asks obsessive fans for “privacy” when out in public

Published: 15/Nov/2020 22:42

by Charlotte Colombo
nessa fans dinner
Instagram: nessabarrett

TikTok star Nessa Barrett has taken to Twitter to request some privacy from prying fans after finding them constantly accosting her during meals out.

With a 12-million strong TikTok following and a growing music career, Nessa Barrett is one of the hottest young stars in LA right now. However, as many such stars can attest to, the price of fame means that privacy is few and far in between.

Only recently, fellow TikToker Jaden Hossler found himself being “followed” by celebrity photographer Kevin Wong in his car, while Barrett herself had to publicly plead for privacy after reporters photographed her crying during a meal earlier this year.

Barret was frustrated after her November 14 meal at Saddle Ranch with on-off boyfriend Josh Richards and fellow influencers Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler was interrupted by fans coming up to her table.

Fans had a mixed response to Barrett’s request. Some claimed that being approached by followers was an inevitable aspect of Barrett’s career, with one Twitter user saying, “If you have followers, it’s going to happen. They don’t know if they will ever see you again. Respect their needs.”

Similarly, another Twitter fan said, “I’m sorry but can’t you order food or cook at home because since your influencer obviously people are gonna come up to you. If I saw you, I would love to meet you.”

Others were more sympathetic to Barrett’s request: “Well, regardless of influence, basic decency and manners aren’t to be ignored. She deserves the respect anyone else would ask for. She breathes and bleeds to same way we do so, it’s typical that she’d want to eat out for dinner just as any normal person would.”

Instagram: nessabarrett
Barrett said in a Tweet to fans that while she is happy to speak to them when she is leaving the venue, she wanted to be left in peace when she was having her meal.

Over on Instagram, fans were similarly empathetic to Barrett’s situation: “I mean, she is right. At dinner she is trying to eat and spend time with her friends –  just talk to her when she is leaving the place.”

At the end of the day, there is no real right answer; while leaving celebrity figures alone in public is the decent thing to do, it’s also hard to expect everyone to abide by that, especially considering that most of these fan-bases are generally younger.

That said, now that she has cleared things up on Twitter, Nessa Barrett will hopefully be able to have more privacy when out in public in the future.

TikTok exes Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis caught kissing at Saddle Ranch

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:20

by Charlotte Colombo
jaden mads dexerto
Instagram: Jaden Hossler

After a month of speculation and a lot of drama, on-off TikTok couple Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis have seemingly confirmed their reunion with a kiss, which was caught on camera by paparazzi.

Rumors that the one-off couple had reunited had intensified over the last month, with lots of fans being left confused when they started hanging out again, but this kiss certainly gives people the answers they need.

Fans started to get suspicious that the pair were getting close again after they dressed up in a Toy Story-themed couples costume on Halloween, with Hossler posting photos of the two on their Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jxdn (@jadenhossler)

Rumors of the two getting closer again intensified further after they were caught hanging out numerous times over the month of November – although things went sour for Hossler when he accused celebrity photographer Kevin Wong of “following” him and Mads Lewis in his car.

Now, it seems like any insistence that Hossler and Lewis are “just friends” can be well and truly cast aside, with papparazi working for the Hollywood Fix capturing the two kissing in his car after going for dinner at Saddle Ranch.

Topic starts at 01:50

As Hossler and Lewis get into the car  – where they are joined by fellow on-off couple Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards – Lewis can be heard saying to Hossler “give me a kiss” before leaning in closer to Hossler.

Hossler obliges, pecking Lewis on the lips while fans and paparazzi cheered and screamed before driving home.

Is it safe to say that the two of them are now back together for good?

What happened between Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis?

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated.

During Chase Hudson’s own messy breakup with Charli D’Amelio, he called out Hossler for cheating on Lewis an “endless amount of times” as well as accusing him of “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio].”

While Hossler and Lewis eventually reconciled, they later split up yet again this autumn. While fans were initially unaware of the breakup, issues surrounding the two’s relationship came to light once Hossler’s track with Iann Dior was released on October 21, with many fans dubbing it a “diss track” against Lewis.

The song, which is entitled “Tonight”, included lyrics like “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up”, as well as making reference to “Juice” – the dog him and Lewis share.

This led to Lewis unfollowing Hossler on social media and later sharing some lyrics of her own that seemed to refer to an unfaithful partner, with some lyrics saying: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

It seems that the two have definitely patched things up in recent months, apparently putting the past behind them.