Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am' instantly becomes viral TikTok sound - Dexerto

Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ instantly becomes viral TikTok sound

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:03

by Georgina Smith
Popular singer Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Therefore I Am’ has already become a viral sensation on TikTok, with the star uploading some of her favorite videos to her Instagram story.

There’s no denying that 18-year-old Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists of the generation. She along with older brother Finneas have produced some huge hits like ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’ and has certainly become an icon to her many fans.

Billie recently made waves on TikTok when she finally made an account on the video sharing app, though fans were unsure whether it was her at first thanks to her brilliantly unusual username.

Billie made her TikTok debut with the popular Time Warp filter

TikTok has become a hub for viral ‘sounds’ – the songs you are able to put into the background of your videos. This has breathed new life into long-forgotten songs, popularized internet gems, and often the first time someone will hear a new song is via TikTok rather than the radio.

Billie Eilish brings her brand new hit to TikTok

Billie Eilish seemed more than up for joining in on the TikTok fun with her brand new song ‘Therefore I Am’ which was released on November 12, and has even been sharing some of her favorite TikToks to her Instagram story.

The song has seen people lip-syncing to the effortlessly cool line “get my pretty name out of your mouth” with some incredible dances, makeup looks, and cool tricks.

Within only a few days of release, ‘Therefore I Am’ already has 297.3 thousand videos attached to it, with people captivated by the song’s unique feel, and inspired by the music video that was filmed entirely on a phone in an empty mall.

Billie Eilish’s once hilariously named TikTok account has now been converted into an official verified account, with many sad to see the username changed to simply ‘billieeilish.’

But with that blue tick added next to her name, and a rapidly increasing 10 million followers, it seems likely that Billie will stay put on the platform, leaving many excited that their videos may well pop up on the star’s FYP.

Jake Paul roasted for claiming he created the “first content house”

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:57

by Georgina Smith
Social media star Jake Paul is being roasted by viewers and fellow influencers after he claimed he was the first person to create a content house, and the person to popularize YouTube boxing.

While Jake Paul sits on a huge subscriber base of 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone, it’s no secret that the star has his fair share of opposition thanks to his polarizing past.

Jake Paul was the leader of content house Team 10 that started back in 2017, and went viral with songs like ‘It’s Everyday Bro’ which accumulated a whopping 275 million views, and currently sits at 3 million likes and 5 million dislikes.

Jake Paul faced off with YouTuber Deji in August 2018, and ultimately won.

He made his boxing debut in an undercard fight with Deji Olatunji in 2018 as part of his older brother’s big fight with KSI, but he’s now caught some flack for claiming that, among other things, he popularized influencer boxing.

On November 15 Jake tweeted “I create the first content house. Then there’s 500 content houses. I start boxing. Now every influencer is a boxer. What’s next? Y’all gon get raided by the FBI on purpose?”

This of course refers to the incident back in August where the FBI raided Jake Paul’s home after he appeared at a looting in Scottsdale, Arizona. But people haven’t taken kindly to Jake’s trendsetting claims, and have been setting him straight online.

People respond to Jake Paul’s bold claims

YouTuber Joe Weller, who fought KSI before Logan vs KSI, tweeted “Theo Baker started YouTube boxing, end of,” referring to his amateur fight with Theo Baker back in August 2017 prior to his fight with KSI.

JC Caylen, member of former content collective Our Second Life, also had something to say about Jake’s bold claims. “With all due respect my guy, O2L had the first content house.” Though Jake did not seem impressed, replying with a simple “who?”

Twitter users and other influencers also got straight to making jokes about the situation, producing some hilarious memes.

Jake’s tweet certainly seems to have given people a laugh, as did the memes that followed, and have left people casting their minds back through YouTube history to figure out who really set the trends.