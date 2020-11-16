Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am' instantly becomes viral TikTok sound - Dexerto

Popular singer Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Therefore I Am’ has already become a viral sensation on TikTok, with the star uploading some of her favorite videos to her Instagram story.

There’s no denying that 18-year-old Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists of the generation. She along with older brother Finneas have produced some huge hits like ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’ and has certainly become an icon to her many fans.

Billie recently made waves on TikTok when she finally made an account on the video sharing app, though fans were unsure whether it was her at first thanks to her brilliantly unusual username.

TikTok has become a hub for viral ‘sounds’ – the songs you are able to put into the background of your videos. This has breathed new life into long-forgotten songs, popularized internet gems, and often the first time someone will hear a new song is via TikTok rather than the radio.

Billie Eilish brings her brand new hit to TikTok

Billie Eilish seemed more than up for joining in on the TikTok fun with her brand new song ‘Therefore I Am’ which was released on November 12, and has even been sharing some of her favorite TikToks to her Instagram story.

The song has seen people lip-syncing to the effortlessly cool line “get my pretty name out of your mouth” with some incredible dances, makeup looks, and cool tricks.

Within only a few days of release, ‘Therefore I Am’ already has 297.3 thousand videos attached to it, with people captivated by the song’s unique feel, and inspired by the music video that was filmed entirely on a phone in an empty mall.

Billie Eilish’s once hilariously named TikTok account has now been converted into an official verified account, with many sad to see the username changed to simply ‘billieeilish.’

But with that blue tick added next to her name, and a rapidly increasing 10 million followers, it seems likely that Billie will stay put on the platform, leaving many excited that their videos may well pop up on the star’s FYP.