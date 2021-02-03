Logo
Valkyrae & Corpse Husband react to surprise anime ‘cameo’ with Sykkuno & Toast

Published: 3/Feb/2021 2:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valkyrae Corpse Husband Anime Cameo
Twitter: Corpse Husband / Instagram: Valkyrae

Corpse Husband Disguised Toast Sykkuno Valkyrae

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband reacted to what they believe is an unexpected ‘cameo’ in the anime Osomatsu after a fan spotted characters that look like them, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

It’s hard to find a group of streamers more awesome than Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast. The four of them formed a special bond throughout their time streaming together. They even named themselves the ‘amigops’ after Sykkuno misspelled amigos while playing Among Us.

But while we typically see the group playing games together, one fan spotted them in an entirely different world. It could be a coincidence, but it seems like four background characters in an anime episode bore a striking resemblance to them.

Valkyrae Corpse Husband Anime Cameo
Viz Media
The ‘amigops’ might have made a cameo in Mr. Osomatsu.

Mr. Osomatsu is comedy anime television series based on the original Osomatsu-kun manga series. It follows the lives of sextuplets as they move into adulthood. But while that doesn’t have anything to do with Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast, it seems like the creators might have given them a little cameo. 

A fan couldn’t believe their eyes when watching Season 3 Episode 17, which aired on February 2. They spotted characters who looked like them in the background of two separate scenes.

“Wait, but all of amigops [are] in s3 ep17 of Osomatsu,” they wrote.

The first scene shows what appears to be Sykkuno and Corpse Husband standing in a crowd. Sykkuno’s character looks like the anime portrait of himself on his channel. It even includes a scarf and a jumper with the letters “SY” in the middle. He also has a leaf sticking out of his head like his Among Us character.

On the other hand, Corpse Husband’s character is tall and has a messy mop of hair covering his eyes. It also has a mask covering its face. Nobody knows what he looks like in real life. But the character does look like the version of himself depicted in the artwork he uses.

He was also thrilled about the potential surprise cameo.

“Whoever put Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and I into this anime needs a raise ASAP,” he wrote. Sykkuno also retweeted it.

The second scene shows their characters sitting alongside two others that look a lot like Valkyrae and Disguised Toast. They’re casually scoffing down some food as the sun sets in the background.

“Toast, Sykkuno, Corpse and I with this random cameo?” wrote Valkyrae, who was perhaps a little less convinced but still very excited.  

The resemblance is uncanny, but it’s hard to tell whether it was intentional or a coincidence.

Either way, the streamers are excited about it, and their fans are too. Perhaps we’re one step closer to seeing an anime about them, which would be a treat.

YouTuber stunned after spotting Justin Bieber’s Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:11

by Alan Bernal
justin Bieber rolls royce west coast custom
Justin Bieber Instagram / effspot YouTube

Justin Bieber

A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

The 26-year-old pop star has been leading a quiet life, making appearances every once in a while with his wife of two years, Hailey Rhode Bieber. As a leader in trending music, fashion and all things lifestyle, when Beiber does get found in public, nothing about it is low-key.

Well, YouTuber Gordon ‘effspot’ Cheng and his mates were caught off-guard when they apparently drove by the Canadian singer-songwriter, though they weren’t exactly sure if it was Bieber or not.

But speculations were put to bed after gazing on the imposing Rolls Royce, made special by West Coast Customs’ famous garage, and effspot was completely beside himself after connecting the dots.

The channel, that’s known for showcasing some of the most wild vehicles to their community of 688,000 subscribers, got themselves an up-close outside look at Beiber’s new ride for 2021.

“The funny thing is,” effspot explained, “we were driving in [our] car, and [Beiber] looked at us and he was like, ‘What the fuck was that?’ And we look at him, and we thought ‘What the fuck is that?!’”

See, effspot also has a wild looking ride, but for completely different reasons. Well, it seems like they both got the live reactions from people who’d expect to see their respective cars.

The star was also spotted outside a Santa Monica restaurant with the same Rolls Royce, and the images from his outing had the silver car prominently featured.

justin Bieber rolls royce west coast customs
effspot YouTube
Justin Bieber’s luxurious Rolls Royce made by West Coast has been spotted out a few times in the wild.

Beiber’s car itself is something to behold. While it has the gorgeous design of the legendary company, the specialists at West Coast Customs outfitted the machine with an astonishingly futuristic body.

Now, it looks like something that would be labeled as a special Tesla with a Space edition of some sort, but the famous wide-body and elegant angel outfitted on the hood reassured passerbys of its origins.

The Rolls Royce is one of Beiber’s recent 2021 purchases and it’s already capturing people’s intrigue, which is bound to grow as the Canadian star makes more appearances out in the wild.