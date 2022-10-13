EntertainmentEntertainment

Pokimane wants two mystery people removed from streamer friend group

Pokimane wants two friends removed from friend group

Twitch star Pokimane spilled some tea during a recent broadcast when she admitted to fellow steamer AriaSaki that she wants two people removed from their friend group.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Currently the 9th most-followed broadcaster on the site, she’s besties with quite a few other influencers, including her crew at OfflineTV.

However, it looks like Poki isn’t too fond of two particular people in her friend group, which she opened up about during a recent broadcast with her buddy AriaSaki.

According to Poki, she didn’t feel that way until she learned a bit more about them, but says that now, she wants the two gone.

pokimane tries to go undercover at twitchconYouTube: Pokimane
Pokimane is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer.

Pokimane says she wants two people removed from her friend group

“I feel like now we have a lot of filters in place, but I feel like there are certain people — a couple, like literally two — that are affiliated with our friend group, that I wish weren’t anymore, now that I know much more about them,” Poki explained.

AriaSaki was immediately caught off-guard and tried to diffuse the situation by eating a fruit cup, sparking further explanation from Pokimane.

The streamer went on to say that it’s no one in OTV and no one that she publicly hangs out with, clarifying that the duo aren’t “super affiliated” with her group of buddies.

“Obviously, they’re not super affiliated,” the streamer added. “It’s one of those people that like, hmm. Guys, obviously no one in OTV and no one that you see me hang out with, ever.”

For now, fans are left sorting out the identities of the mysterious friends on their own following Pokimane’s cryptic comments — but some are tying the incident to the recent drama that took over Twitch last month.

Pokimane notably claimed that she wanted to distance herself from the streaming community as a result of numerous scandals that rocked the platform in September… although it’s presently unclear if her recent statement has anything to do with the ordeal or not.

