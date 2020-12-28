Logo
#ValkyraeSupport trends on Twitter after Rust stream comes to abrupt end

Published: 28/Dec/2020 6:54

by Brad Norton
Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter ended her YouTube livestream early on December 27, leading to a new hashtag trend on Twitter amidst concern from those in her community.

Fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators all got together for one massive event inside of Rust. After unfortunate DDoS attacks, the action finally kicked off on December 27 with the likes of shroud, Ludwig, MoistCr1tikal, and plenty more all joining the server.

Valkyrae was among those massive names in the lobby but not all went according to plan. The YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere just before the three-hour mark. Typically, her streams can last much longer than that and they would normally close with a fitting outro.

Something was clearly off and countless fans took to Twitter to reach out. The hashtag #ValkyraeSupport quickly became a trend across the United States, as hundreds of heartfelt messages flooded online for the streaming star.

After a few minutes of silence, it was clear that Valkyrae wasn’t enjoying her time on stream. She alt-tabbed out of Rust and briefly addressed her viewers before switching everything off.

“I’m gonna end stream,” she said. “I’m not having fun streaming.”

It’s not entirely clear what led to the abrupt ending. It may have been a specific message in the chat or a long string of negativity throughout the broadcast.

Regardless, in her few minutes of silence, Valkyrae looked over to her chat with an unhappy expression multiple times. It’s clear as day that things were a little out of the ordinary, which her fans noticed straight away.


Shortly after the streamer went offline, her Twitter account was also switched to private.

“She deserves all the love and support she gets from her community after constantly dealing with the toxicity and backseat gaming,” one avid fan shared with the hashtag as it began to trend.

“Please take care Valkyrae,” another followed up, before adding, “You don’t deserve to deal with so much toxic backseating.”

While Valkyrae continued to play in the big Rust event while off-stream, her broadcast is yet to return at the time of writing. It appears unlikely that will change until it’s all said and done.

It’s likely only a matter of time until her Twitter account is back to ‘public,’ and she’s back live on-streams in full force. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation changes, and if she comments on her early end to the stream.

Entertainment

Vinnie Hacker puts MattyBoy on blast for allegedly copying his TikToks

Published: 28/Dec/2020 5:27 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 6:10

by Brad Norton
‘Vinnie Hacker’ is one of the biggest names on TikTok and the social media celeb has clearly inspired others online. Though up and coming personality ‘MattyBoy’ has allegedly taken this inspiration too far.

It can often be murky trying to figure out where things originated on the internet. With the power of social media, memes, images, and information can spread like wildfire. Though when it comes to TikTok, various communities aren’t afraid of calling each other out if they notice something suspicious.

That’s exactly what began to happen towards the end of December as TikToker MattyBoy was called out for some of his latest clips. While his appearance is already quite similar to that of Vinnie Hacker, the content creator took things a step further and got put on blast as a result.

After mimicking impressions, mannerisms, even outright copying certain items of clothing, it wasn’t long before Vinnie Hacker responded directly.

Vinnie Hacker has well over five million followers on TikTok alone. It’s easy to see how others could take inspiration from one of the most popular accounts. Though MattyBoy has now caught his attention.

Accusations first started circulating back in October, with numerous fans responding to MattyBoy’s frequent uploads. “I’m actually kinda scared how much you are trying to be like Vinnie,” one particular fan responded. “I never go out of my way to comment, but this is weird.”

Months later and Vinnie Hacker’s Christmas look was copied in an odd way. Both of them shared posts with the exact same caption, one on TikTok, the other on Instagram. Though that wasn’t the most blatant copy. 

MattyBoy was posing with the exact same beanie that Hacker was wearing.

“There ain’t no way he got the same beanie as me,” Vinnie Hacker commented in response. Any upload since this comment has been met with dozens of comments calling him out before eventually being removed.

It’s clear that the copycat hasn’t just caught the attention of fans, but of Vinnie Hacker himself. One too many similarities pushed this one over the line and forced a sarcastic response. 

Now it’s just a matter of whether MattyBoy will change his direction or continue following in Vinnie Hacker’s footsteps.