ValkyraeSupport trends on Twitter after Rust stream comes to abrupt end

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter ended her YouTube livestream early on December 27, leading to a new hashtag trend on Twitter amidst concern from those in her community.

Fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators all got together for one massive event inside of Rust. After unfortunate DDoS attacks, the action finally kicked off on December 27 with the likes of shroud, Ludwig, MoistCr1tikal, and plenty more all joining the server.

Valkyrae was among those massive names in the lobby but not all went according to plan. The YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere just before the three-hour mark. Typically, her streams can last much longer than that and they would normally close with a fitting outro.

Something was clearly off and countless fans took to Twitter to reach out. The hashtag #ValkyraeSupport quickly became a trend across the United States, as hundreds of heartfelt messages flooded online for the streaming star.

After a few minutes of silence, it was clear that Valkyrae wasn’t enjoying her time on stream. She alt-tabbed out of Rust and briefly addressed her viewers before switching everything off.

“I’m gonna end stream,” she said. “I’m not having fun streaming.”

It’s not entirely clear what led to the abrupt ending. It may have been a specific message in the chat or a long string of negativity throughout the broadcast.

Regardless, in her few minutes of silence, Valkyrae looked over to her chat with an unhappy expression multiple times. It’s clear as day that things were a little out of the ordinary, which her fans noticed straight away.



Shortly after the streamer went offline, her Twitter account was also switched to private.

“She deserves all the love and support she gets from her community after constantly dealing with the toxicity and backseat gaming,” one avid fan shared with the hashtag as it began to trend.

“Please take care Valkyrae,” another followed up, before adding, “You don’t deserve to deal with so much toxic backseating.”

While Valkyrae continued to play in the big Rust event while off-stream, her broadcast is yet to return at the time of writing. It appears unlikely that will change until it’s all said and done.

It’s likely only a matter of time until her Twitter account is back to ‘public,’ and she’s back live on-streams in full force. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation changes, and if she comments on her early end to the stream.