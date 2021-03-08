Burger King tweet goes viral on International Women’s Day for all the wrong reasons

International Woman’s Day takes place every year on March 8, however fast food giants Burger King have commemorated the day’s events in a Tweet many have branded as sexist.

A single glance at Twitter on March 8 will let you know that it’s International Women’s Day. With some of the world’s biggest brands and stars coming together to speak out against sexism, everyone has their own way of honoring the event.

Burger King, however, have taken an approach that many have deemed to be sexist. Earning overwhelming criticism and even a trend for their troubles, the fast food behemoth has split the Twitter sphere down the middle.

Here’s where everything went wrong.

Burger King tweet branded as sexist

The brand’s UK Twitter account dropped the bombshell in the early hours of the morning. Writing that “women belong in the kitchen,” the tweet was immediately attacked for the sexist connotations that it appears to promote.

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

As the floodgates opened and angry Twitter users descended, the UK team attempted to salvage the tweet with a series of responses below.

If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

While the intent of the Tweet was to promote Burger King’s new scholarship program for its employees, it seems to have missed the mark entirely.

Twitter reacts

One of the brand’s main competitors, KFC, responded from their gaming account hinting to Burger King to remove the tweet.

The response was simply that the tweet wouldn’t be deleted as it is “drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry.” The post then goes on to criticise KFC for not being “on board” with the idea.

Prominent former League of Legends caster Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black also weighed in on the situation, writing that “that Burger King tweet is already being loaded into social media decks as an example of what not to do.”



That burger king tweet is already being loaded into social media decks as an example of what not to do. History being made in real time. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) March 8, 2021

New York Times’ tech reporter Taylor Lorenz also attacked the tweet, asking “why do we still allow brands to Tweet?”

Why do we still allow brands to tweet https://t.co/puVowMGGS0 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 8, 2021

From across every sector people have either come together to condemn or condone the Tweet, but either way Burger King have certainly garnered quite the audience.