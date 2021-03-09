Tayler Holder responds after tense paparazzi confrontation goes viral - Dexerto

TikTok star Tayler Holder was recently approached by paparazzi while chilling out in his Lamborghini, leading to a confrontation that some viewers are calling quite heated — but Tayler doesn’t seem to think so.

Tayler Holder is a highly popular content creator, best known for his impressive TikTok presence and being a member of the Sway House, alongside his original songs and music career.

Holder, like many other TikTokers, is no stranger to being approached by fans and paparazzi in public — but not every interaction is welcome, with some photographers getting a little too close for comfort from time to time.

One of Tayler’s interactions with paparazzi has gone viral online as of late, which shoes Holder sitting in his car during a nighttime outing while being surrounded by eager photographers.

During the interaction, Holder asks one photographer to lower his camera, causing the pap to reply, “It’s a public sidewalk, bro, chill out.”

After a few more moments pass, Holder gets out of his vehicle and approaches the photographer, pulling him aside to say a few words that were picked up by the camera.

“With all due respect, buddy, I respect you hustling like that, but if I ask you to stop filming, could you stop?” Holder asks.

Holder went on to say that he has built up a relationship with the other paparazzi at the scene, and is fine with being filmed by them, but isn’t too hyped up about a potentially random bystander who might sell their footage to turn a quick profit.

This clip has picked up steam on TikTok and other social media outlets, with some viewers and critics finding Holder’s approach to be a bit too aggressive — but Holder maintains that he remained calm and collected during the incident, as told by his comment on the situation.

“The disrespect in the caption,” Holder wrote in response to the video. “Did I try to fight you? I thought I was pretty calm.”

The caption in question reads: “Tayler Holder gets pissed off when asked the wrong question and gets out of his Lambo to fight!” something that arguably did not happen in the video, itself.

Thus far, fans have shown ample support toward Holder in wake of an uncomfortable paparazzi confrontation that brings about the age-old debate on celebrities and their personal privacy in public spaces.