Pokimane calls out fans for making weird comments on her pictures

Pokimane has called out fans for making weird comments on her Instagram posts, revealing that they’ll probably get deleted anyway.

When it comes to popular influencers online, Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys is among the best known female creators across social media and Twitch.

She’s amassed nearly 10M followers on Twitch and 5.8M on Instagram alongside millions more on Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

With that many fans, it’s not surprising that Anys has to deal with the occasional “weird’ comment. In a July 17 Instagram story, she called out those who make them.

“Hello, this is a public service announcement,” she said. “Please don’t comment anything weird in my photos. It will probably get deleted. That’s all, thank you.”

The now-deleted Instagram Story isn’t the first time that Pokimane has hit out at “weird” fans in her comments and stream chat.

Back in 2022, the Twitch star hit out at viewers who constantly ask if she – or any other woman – is pregnant every time that they have “exciting news” to share.

“Every single time I mention any sort of announcement, news, anything exciting, there’s at least minimum three people that are like, ‘Pregnant? Are you pregnant?’ Like bro, not even my mom talks to me as much about this s*** as some of y’all. It’s weird,” she said.

Most recently, Pokimane used her popularity to help raise money for charity by auctioning off the chance for anyone to have a gaming session with her.

The bids quickly reached $500,000, but the website powering the auction realized that many of the high-dollar bids were fake. CDawgVA hit out against the fake bids, calling them “cringe.”

“It’s super cringe to fake money for charity,” he said. “I think there is nothing sadder you can fake in life than donating money to charity. I think it’s so sad.”

As it stands, the highest bid is sitting at just over $30,000, which is still a significant amount of money.

