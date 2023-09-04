Pokimane slams Bowblax for accusing her of making sexualized content

Twitch star Pokimane hit back at YouTuber Bowblax for accusing her of making sexualized content, despite her not doing so.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is Twitch’s most-followed female broadcaster and one of its top ten streamers overall.

Over the years, she’s had to fend off speculation about her dating life and criticisms over her appearance — from going makeup-free in a viral stream to explaining why she’ll never share her love life with fans, Pokimane has adamantly protected her privacy and stood up for herself.

Unfortunately, she, like many other female streamers, has to take extra measures to ensure she isn’t the victim of ‘creep clips,’ where viewers will clip a seemingly innocuous moment from a woman’s stream (such as her standing up or turning around) and use it for… other reasons.

Instagram: Pokimanelol Pokimane is hitting back at YouTube star Bowblax after he misinterpreted one of her YouTube Shorts.

Pokimane hits back after Bowblax slams her over YouTube Short

On July 31, Pokimane posted a humorous video to her secondary YouTube channel poking fun at these sorts of incidents. In the upload, she ate a banana — but each time she took a bite, she turned off her camera so viewers couldn’t do anything untoward with the clip.

Essentially, Poki was making fun of her situation and subtly pointing out the lengths she has to go to in order to avoid ‘creep clips.’ One creator, however, didn’t seem to get the message.

On X, prominent YouTuber Bowblax posted a screenshot from her video, writing, “Poki complains about incel teenagers sexualizing her and then uploads this sh*t to her YouTube channel.”

Bowblax’s post received a Community Note, where users pointed out that he likely hadn’t watched the entirety of the clip, which clearly shows that she wants to avoid being sexualized by turning off her camera during mundane moments like eating a banana.

Pokimane responded to his post, saying in a quote retweet: “So happy to see dumb takes like this getting cooked in the quote rts.”

“Ironically, the clip is about how I turn off the camera every time I take a bite. He couldn’t even watch a 30 second clip, which ends up being a joke, before angrily tweeting lol.”

Bowblax apologizes after calling out Pokimane

Bowblax eventually admitted his fault in a follow-up post and claimed he’ll leave his initial tweet up because he doesn’t want to “hide from criticism or cover up my mistakes.”

“Okay, I f*cked up here,” he wrote. “I saw this on my shorts feed and thought it was one of those weird ‘Pokimane is hot’ type videos from a clip channel because of the title, then was surprised when it was from Poki herself, so I tweeted about it without watching the full short.”

“I’m gonna leave the tweet up, ’cause I don’t wanna hide from criticism or cover up my mistakes. I have an issue with tweeting too impulsively and getting into trouble. I don’t hate Pokimane, I was just annoyed at the idea that she would play into what she speaks out against.”

This isn’t the first time Poki has gotten into a spat with Bowblax. The streamer famously copyright- claimed a video from the YouTuber back in 2019 — and it doesn’t seem like the two creators have gotten any friendlier since then.