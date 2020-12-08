Pokimane hits out at "disgusting" comments after Fitz relationship joke - Dexerto

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at “disgusting” comments she received on Twitter as a result of a joke that fellow streamer ‘Fitz’ allegedly made about a fictitious relationship between the two of them.

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers and a massively popular influencer — but being in the limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses, as evidenced by the drama that has unfolded after another content creator made a joke involving her.

While Pokimane has stated in the past that she is decidedly keeping her relationship status under wraps, it seems that any mention of her involvement with another man in the streaming space is enough to send the internet into a tizzy.

YouTuber and podcast host Cameron ‘Fitz’ McKay allegedly made a joke involving Pokimane — and while the full context of the joke is as yet unknown, it seems to have set off an avalanche of negativity toward Anys.

The streamer hit out at a slew of negative, hateful and sexist comments she received as a result of the joke, posting screenshots of a few of them to Twitter.

“I’ve received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for),” she wrote. “We never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this.”

The comments in question included a horde of accusations regarding Pokimane’s alleged relationship with Fitz, as well as a number of sexist insults.

It seems that the comments section has not made much of an improvement, in this regard, with Pokimane’s statement receiving an equal amount of hatred; but plenty of fans have spoken out in support of the distressed streamer.

This is far from the first time Pokimane has received criticism for something similar; the star became the subject of intense criticism after YouTuber ‘LeafyisHere’ claimed that she’d been hiding her relationship from donators, insinuating that those donators gave her money for the chance of a romance with her.

While Anys made it very clear that she has no intention of making her love life public, it seems that this issue is one that continues to crop up in spite of her efforts to squash the drama.