 Pokimane hits out at "disgusting" comments after Fitz relationship joke - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Pokimane hits out at “disgusting” comments after Fitz relationship joke

Published: 8/Dec/2020 23:38

by Virginia Glaze
Pokimane hits out at sexist comments
Twitch: pokimane

Share

Pokimane

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit out at “disgusting” comments she received on Twitter as a result of a joke that fellow streamer ‘Fitz’ allegedly made about a fictitious relationship between the two of them.

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers and a massively popular influencer — but being in the limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses, as evidenced by the drama that has unfolded after another content creator made a joke involving her.

While Pokimane has stated in the past that she is decidedly keeping her relationship status under wraps, it seems that any mention of her involvement with another man in the streaming space is enough to send the internet into a tizzy.

YouTuber and podcast host Cameron ‘Fitz’ McKay allegedly made a joke involving Pokimane — and while the full context of the joke is as yet unknown, it seems to have set off an avalanche of negativity toward Anys.

Pokimane poses for a selfie wearing headphones.
Instagram: pokimanelol
Pokimane is one of Twitch’s top streamers, boasting over 6 million followers on the platform.

The streamer hit out at a slew of negative, hateful and sexist comments she received as a result of the joke, posting screenshots of a few of them to Twitter.

“I’ve received an insane amount of disgusting/sexual comments and speculation because of a joke Fitz made (which he later apologized for),” she wrote. “We never dated, but even if we did, NO ONE deserves to be sent this.”

The comments in question included a horde of accusations regarding Pokimane’s alleged relationship with Fitz, as well as a number of sexist insults.

It seems that the comments section has not made much of an improvement, in this regard, with Pokimane’s statement receiving an equal amount of hatred; but plenty of fans have spoken out in support of the distressed streamer.

This is far from the first time Pokimane has received criticism for something similar; the star became the subject of intense criticism after YouTuber ‘LeafyisHere’ claimed that she’d been hiding her relationship from donators, insinuating that those donators gave her money for the chance of a romance with her.

While Anys made it very clear that she has no intention of making her love life public, it seems that this issue is one that continues to crop up in spite of her efforts to squash the drama.

Entertainment

Valkyrae fans aren’t happy about her & Logan Paul possibly dating

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:50 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 22:00

by Virginia Glaze
Fans outraged after Logan Paul x Valkyrae rumors
YouTube: Logan Paul / Instagram: ValkyRae

Share

Logan Paul Valkyrae

Fans of popular streamer ‘Valkyrae’ are hitting out at YouTube star Logan Paul, after his friend, Mike Majlak, hinted that the influencer-turned-boxer was interested in her.

Valkyrae, once an avid Twitch streamer, has become a household name on YouTube after signing an official, exclusive broadcasting contract with the platform in January.

It seems that her unprecedented rise to fame has been noted by a few other influencers — including white collar boxer Logan Paul, who is apparently eyeing the streamer as a potential romantic partner.

Coming off the breakthrough announcement of his upcoming exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, Paul’s friend and co-host Mike Majlak revealed his purported intentions toward Rae during a December 8 episode of Majlak’s ‘Night Shift’ YouTube series.

It seems that Paul and model Josie Canseco have parted ways, according to Majlak — which came as news to both his fans and 100 Thieves founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, who was not aware of this development.

That being said, Paul apparently already has his eye on another girl, as Majlak hinted during the episode.

“Logan is like, recently single too, and he keeps asking me about Valkyrae,” Majlak explained. “Is she single?”

(Topic begins at 5:30)

Nadeshot relayed that, to his knowledge, Rae isn’t currently seeing anyone, leading to a humorous conversation between the two as to her interests; but it doesn’t look like the internet is too enthusiastic about this possibility.

Many commenters lashed out at Nadeshot for even entertaining the idea, with one user writing: “I’m not the overly woke type and I’m a fan of Nade, but it’s weird as hell to be talking about an employee in this manner. Seems like your about to give her away for 3 goats and a bag of silver.”

Still others warned Logan Paul to “stay away” from Rae, implying that they would take some sort of action against the star if he tried to make a move on her.

Valkyrae has now spoken out about the situation, and her stance on the subject is quite clear: she’s not interested, at all.

Sorry, Logan – looks like you’ll have to look elsewhere for a streamer girlfriend!