Mako and CouRage made Ninja 'rage quit' hilarious game of Among Us - Dexerto

Expert trolls and fellow 100 Thieves streamers CouRage and Mako had their fun with Ninja during an Among Us stream that made the world’s most popular gamer ‘rage quit’ in disbelief with what he was seeing.

Anyone who’s stepped into the shoddy facilities in Among Us knows that the game can devolve into hilarious antics to either convince people of your evidence or throw people off the trail.

While matches with strangers can sometimes morph into really sweaty games, playing with friends or acquaintances is where the fun really starts to heat up as you get to know everyone’s quirks and tells.

But knowing your enemy can also open the door to explosive moments, especially if you know what makes a particular person erupt in madness.

Well it looks like Ninja and company weren’t on the same page during one match, which gave way to an excellent moment in CouRage’s channel where the Red crew member ‘rage quit’ in a losing battle.

The game was down to just five crew members with two imposters still alive when a dead body was reported. This was basically matchpoint for the imposters if no one in the party got voted off or if the wrong person gets chosen.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs after I said ‘I passed.’ I put sus on Froste again but I f***ing passed, and the ones who voted him were Orange, Purple, and Pink,” Ninja protested as he presented his evidence.

Read more: Among Us cosplayer Danielle DeNicola takes sus to a new level

This pivotal moment wasn’t lost on Ninja but – by the sound of it – the lobby was already tainted from previous games, which amounted to jokes and jabs going unrecognized within the actual discourse to find the imposter.

(Mobile Viewers: Timestamp at 11:23)

After crew members cast their votes, however, no one was ejected. He blew his lid at that point, since it gave the imposters a clear path to victory.

Apparently Ninja rage quit by leaving his Red crew member idle in the lost game, and CouRage said he even through his headset. Ninja later found out that the person he voted for, the Pink player, was indeed an imposter.

This is exactly the kind of tortuous gameplay that Among Us players equally love and hate, but this round didn’t quite go Ninja’s way.