 Mako and CouRage made Ninja 'rage quit' hilarious game of Among Us - Dexerto
Among Us

Mako and CouRage made Ninja ‘rage quit’ hilarious game of Among Us

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:52

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth

Expert trolls and fellow 100 Thieves streamers CouRage and Mako had their fun with Ninja during an Among Us stream that made the world’s most popular gamer ‘rage quit’ in disbelief with what he was seeing.

Anyone who’s stepped into the shoddy facilities in Among Us knows that the game can devolve into hilarious antics to either convince people of your evidence or throw people off the trail.

While matches with strangers can sometimes morph into really sweaty games, playing with friends or acquaintances is where the fun really starts to heat up as you get to know everyone’s quirks and tells.

But knowing your enemy can also open the door to explosive moments, especially if you know what makes a particular person erupt in madness.

The vote was split, no one was ejected, and Ninja wasn’t having it.

Well it looks like Ninja and company weren’t on the same page during one match, which gave way to an excellent moment in CouRage’s channel where the Red crew member ‘rage quit’ in a losing battle.

The game was down to just five crew members with two imposters still alive when a dead body was reported. This was basically matchpoint for the imposters if no one in the party got voted off or if the wrong person gets chosen.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs after I said ‘I passed.’ I put sus on Froste again but I f***ing passed, and the ones who voted him were Orange, Purple, and Pink,” Ninja protested as he presented his evidence.

This pivotal moment wasn’t lost on Ninja but – by the sound of it – the lobby was already tainted from previous games, which amounted to jokes and jabs going unrecognized within the actual discourse to find the imposter.

(Mobile Viewers: Timestamp at 11:23)

After crew members cast their votes, however, no one was ejected. He blew his lid at that point, since it gave the imposters a clear path to victory.

Apparently Ninja rage quit by leaving his Red crew member idle in the lost game, and CouRage said he even through his headset. Ninja later found out that the person he voted for, the Pink player, was indeed an imposter.

This is exactly the kind of tortuous gameplay that Among Us players equally love and hate, but this round didn’t quite go Ninja’s way.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm