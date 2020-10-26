Among Us cosplayer Danielle DeNicola takes sus to a new level - Dexerto

A popular Twitch streamer has taken a very unique approach to an Among Us cosplay, and it’s getting some serious attention on Twitter.

Among Us has certainly created a very unique legacy, with the tiny little astronaut characters becoming iconic in both the gaming universe and beyond. The popular party game has become a gaming classic, being streamed by everyone from YouTubers like Corpse Husband to political figures such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

If Halloween was going ahead as normal this year, it’s pretty clear that thousands of tiny spacemen and spacewomen would be knocking upon their neighbour’s doors demanding candy in exchange for a tired joke.

However, just as Halloween isn’t quite as everyone expected this year, cosplay queen and Twitch streamer Danielle DeNicola interesting approach to her Among Us cosplay is pretty unexpected too.

This video is a little SUS hahah The patreon exclusive among us video is up on the Ginyu Force tier! Find out if I'm the IMPOSTER 🔪🔪🔪 Full video edited by @davidlovephotog

Music by @ColorsOfHouston pic.twitter.com/PtFko4htR7 — Danielle DeNicola (@daniellednicola) October 26, 2020

Popular cosplayer and Twitch streamer Danielle DeNicola has created cosplay magic with her more lewd approach to the iconic Among Us spacesuit, sporting a cut out metallic blue bodysuit and matching space helmet. Her back is adorned with the backpack that has become so synonymous with the game, visible behind a wealth of blond locks.

While the Twitter video is only a snippet of a longer version, which is exclusive to Patreon, the artistry in the cosplay’s tiny details is evident. It’s clear as day that Danielle knows her craft and executes it flawlessly.

Twitter and Instagram react

With Danielle’s teaser trailer garnering an impressed 2.2k likes and a surge of comments and retweets, Danielle’s cosplay certainly blew up the Twitter sphere.

However, her Instagram showing is equally as impressive. The first instalment of a series of Among Us photographs collected a huge 16.9k likes, with the most viewed post of the series coming in at a colossal 18.7k likes.

Halloween is back

So, while Halloween seems impossible due to the current global situation, Danielle has brought the fun of cosplay back into the spotlight.

While this year is different, it’s nice to see cosplayers like her showing that you can still have a good time. So is she the Imposter? Who’s to say. Either way, she’s doing a damn good job.