Pokimane fans freak out after streamer shows off new “tattoos” on Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane showed off her shocking new “ink” during a recent broadcast, completely freaking out her fanbase in the process.

It’s safe to say that Pokimane is a fashion-forward influencer. The streamer, who boasts over 8.3 million followers on Twitch and is one of the site’s most popular broadcasters, often shares her outfits of the day and wears coordinated fits on stream almost all the time.

That being said, she’s never been one for an “edgy” style… that is, until recently, when she debuted a sleeve full of tattoos for her audience of millions.

On October 11, Pokimane started her stream wearing a simple black tank top, showing her arms covered in what, at first glance, looked like a ton of tattoos.

However, it turns out that Pokimane’s new ink isn’t the real deal. Instead, the body art appears to be a bunch of temporary tattoos, which are usually applied with a warm compress and come off with a bit of dedicated scrubbing.

Her Twitch chat instantly exploded with all manner of reactions, with fans speculating whether or not the tats were real.

Pokimane left the possibility up in the air, simply saying, “I mean, are they real? Do they look real? If they look real, isn’t that all that matters?”

While the tattoos might be fake, fans’ love for her new alternative style is certainly not. Pokimane also shared some pics of her look to Twitter, where plenty of viewers professed their love for her edgy phase.

“Can I save this tweet so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?” TikTok star Bella Poarch commented.

“I’m frothing at the mouth, I’m gonna hug you so tight when I see you,” fellow streamer TinaKitten joked.

“Please tell me this is real,” a fan hoped in the replies.

Considering the positive response her new style has garnered, there’s no telling if Pokimane will start experimenting with different looks more often in future broadcasts — but we can say that fans will more than likely love it.

As for whether or not Pokimane has any legit tattoos, we can’t say for certain… although she did get her eyebrows microbladed in the past, if that counts.