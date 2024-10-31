Pokimane sends fans to “simp heaven” over Lola Bunny Halloween costume

Pokimane has sent her fans to “simp heaven” after revealing her Lola Bunny Halloween costume online.

Halloween is a time for anyone and everyone to dress up as their favorite characters, terrifying figures, and more. While people go all out for the occasion, content creators, influencers, and actors typically take things to a whole new level.

Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and James Charles are just a few influencers who have gone viral for their 2024 Halloween looks, with Pokimane the latest to dazzle fans with her costume.

Across social media, Poki shared multiple images of her Lola Bunny Halloween costume, a character she dubbed “OG childhood crush.”

Naturally, her fans and general social media users have reacted to her costume, with some even stating that she has “won Halloween” with her Lola Bunny cosplay. Pokimane’s costume depicts Lola Bunny from the popular Space Jam movies.

Sporting a basketball costume with the phrase “Bunny Squad” written on the top, long knee-high socks and some giant bunny ears, Pokimane channels the Lola Bunny look, which has become a trendy Halloween costume over the years.

Fellow content creator and friend LilyPichu commented on Pokimane’s X (formerly Twitter) that she is “the best bunny.”

“OH MY GOD, YOU KILLED THIS,” wrote another X user. Others called Pokimane “cute,” “gorgeous,” and “the biggest slay.”

Others joked that they would happily play the role of “Pokimane’s Bug’s Bunny”; one even called the photo of her in costume “simp heaven.”

Another Pokimane fan joked, “Ironic how one of my crushes is playing one of my crushes.”

Seeing Poki getting so much attention for her Halloween costume is unsurprising. After all, the content creator often cosplays as Pokemon characters and other gaming figures at conventions.

For those eager to know what other popular content creators dressed up for Halloween, check out our picks for the best influencer Halloween costumes of 2024.