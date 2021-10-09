Pokimane claps back with perfect response after xQc “feels bad” for her next boyfriend

Twitch powerhouse Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys responded brilliantly when fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel told her he “feels bad” for her next boyfriend.

Pokimane and xQc are two of Twitch’s biggest names, regularly entertaining audiences with their wide-ranging content. Both featured on the recently leaked list of Twitch’s highest earners, taking home eye-watering mounts thanks to their millions of followers.

The pair are also known to be friends, poking fun at one another on a variety of topics and linking up for games on occasion as well.

On 8 October, the pair exchanged barbs over their future partners, with Poki responding incredibly when xQc expressed concerns for her future partner.

Poki was taking issue with xQc’s avoidance of her request for him to be her duo, claiming Lengyel “ditched” her, rather than the other way round.

As the two were bickering, xQc said: “Can I be honest with you? Don’t take this the wrong way. I feel bad for whoever is gonna be your boyfriend one day. What the f**k, how can you talk like this? Who says ‘I can if my schedule aligns’. What the f**k is that?”

Poki, though, was none too pleased with the ex-Overwatch pro’s comments, brilliantly hitting back: “Well don’t take this the wrong way, but I feel bad for whoever’s gonna be your girlfriend one day, or is currently… Because I literally asked you if you wanted to be my duo, you never answered and now you’re holding it against me that you never answered even though I asked you!”

Credit to xQc who, after hearing Poki’s reply, backed down and said “fair enough”.

The interaction shouldn’t be taken too seriously, with the pair known to exchange friendly barbs from time to time.

Unsurprisingly, the subject of Pokimane’s boyfriend has been a massive topic, with the streamer recently discussing her ‘single btw’ tweet that nearly broke the internet.