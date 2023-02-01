Pokimane blasts users who “sexualize and profit” off streamers amid Deepfake drama

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is hitting out at users who think it’s okay to “sexualize” her as many streamers have been victims of deepfakes.

Explicit deepfakes became a huge controversy in the Twitch community after Atrioc was exposed for looking at inappropriate images of streamers such as Pokimane and Maya Higa.

The drama resulted in numerous affected streamers including Sweet Anita and BrookeAB to respond. QTCinderella even took things a step further and promised to sue the deepfake website.

Now, Pokimane, who has no desire to create OnlyFans content, is letting her voice be heard by taking aim at anyone who believes it’s okay to sexualize and profit off her without even having her consent.

Twitch/Pokimane Pokimane has had enough with users who sexualize her.

Pokimane slams deepfake supporters after Atrioc controversy

During a recent Twitch stream, Pokimane shut down claims that users were allowed to sexualize her because of content she’d posted in the past.

“For anybody who’s all up in my comments like, ‘oh look at this photo you posted’ what about Maya? She literally makes the most wholesome content on earth and still deals with the exact same issues as me,” Anys blasted.

The streamer went on to note that it makes “no difference” what streamers post or do, adding that people can upload whatever they wish to regardless.

“That will means that you need their consent to do certain things including sexualizing and profiting off of it!” she exclaimed.

All this controversy comes just a couple of months after Pokimane revealed she wanted to introduce legislation that would hold people accountable for their actions online.

“I think if you want to pass a bill like you usually go in front of a group of politicians and you explain your cause. I’ll do it. I will do it. I have so many things to say,” she explained back in December.

While nothing has materialized out of that just yet, it will be interesting to see if she – along with the likes of QTCinderella – end up taking their case to the highest branches of the US government.