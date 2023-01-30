QTCinderella & Sweet Anita respond after Atrioc streamer deepfake drama

After Atrioc revealed that he had paid for deepfakes of explicit content featuring several prominent streamers, QTCinderella and Sweet Anita gave their perspectives on the issue.

There was an outpouring of anger towards Twitch streamer Atrioc after he accidentally revealed that he was subscribed to a website that hosted faked AI images. The website included explicit photos of several fellow streamers.

Atrioc gave a tearful apology on stream afterward the situation was revealed, saying: “It’s gross and I’m sorry. It’s so embarrassing.”

However, the streamers who were victims of these deepfakes have begun to express their anger at this predatory practice now that they have discovered it exists.

QTCinderella and Sweet Anita slam deepfakes

One of the biggest and most influential streamers on Twitch, QTCinderella, expressed her outrage at those who were sharing the explicit images and the website that hosted them.

“Everybody f*cking stop. Stop spreading it. Stop advertising it.”

She also gave her perspective on how this violation feels, saying “[b]eing seen ‘naked’ against your will should NOT BE A PART OF THIS JOB.”

Fellow streamer Sweet Anita expanded on these feelings, saying that the creator of this content “solicits my body without my consent… Don’t know whether to cry, break stuff, or laugh.”

Other prominent streamers expressed their agreement with these perspectives and offered their support to these two, as well as other broadcasters who had been similarly exploited.

According to the MIT Technology Review, in the United States, 46 states have laws against the sharing of sexually explicit images or videos of someone without their consent, commonly known as “revenge porn.”

However, only two of these states – California and Virginia – have laws in place that also prohibit the sharing of faked or deepfaked images.

Victims of intimate image abuse can get support and help by contacting the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative on their website or by calling the CCRI intimate image abuse helpline which is free of charge, 24/7, at 1-844-878-2274.