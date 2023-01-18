Pokimane explains why joining OnlyFans isn’t “desirable” despite viewer demand

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has responded to fans wanting her to join OnlyFans as thirsty viewers encourage her to create adult content.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on the internet and has been encouraged by many of her viewers to make the lucrative plunge by creating an OnlyFans account.

Over the years, many of Twitch’s top talent have made a fortune through OnlyFans. For example, Alinity earned more in two months than she would have in 10 years on Twitch while Amouranth has made over $30M so far.

Despite Pokimane believing that she could make as much as $10M a month on OF, she still hasn’t joined and put the discussion to rest during a recent broadcast.

Pokimane reveals why she turned down OnlyFans

During a January 18 Twitch stream, a viewer came into Pokimane’s chat to ask her if she had an OnlyFans account and Anys had the perfect response.

“Bitch, do you think I do?” she rhetorically asked. “Do you think if I had an OnlyFans you’d be asking if I had an OnlyFans?”

The viewer responded a few moments later, further asking if she would ever make one if the opportunity presented itself and it was a desirable career choice.

“What do you mean ‘if the chance came?’ The chance has been here. The opportunity has been around,” the streamer revealed. “It’s been there.”

According to Pokimane, while some others may “enjoy sex work,” she is adamant that she wouldn’t want to pursue it.

“I know that’s not the career path for me,” Anys explained. “It’s just like that. I know I like blue and I know I don’t like green peppers. I don’t like the way that they taste. It’s that simple.”

The weird food analogy aside, it’s safe to say that viewers shouldn’t expect Pokimane to join OF, especially considering how successful she’s been without needing to switch up her content too much.

Late last year, the Moroccan-Canadian revealed she paid for her parents’ retirement with money she made through streaming on Twitch.