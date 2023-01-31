QTCinderella promises to sue creator of deepfake website

Twitch streamer QTCinderella has promised to sue the website owner and creator of deepfake content that features the likeness of female creators.

On January 30, 2022, Twitch streamer Atrioc was exposed for looking at a website featuring graphic deepfake images of female creators, after his browser tabs popped up during his stream.

He gave a tearful apology just hours later, but it wasn’t long until the affected female creators began to speak up.

QTCinderella is one of the women targeted by the website and has since promised to sue the creator.

QTCinderella plans to sue deepfake website

Just hours after Atrioc’s apology, QTCinderella went live on her Twitch channel to address on the situation.

“I’m sure everyone in the world would tell me not to go live right now…but, I wanted to go live because this is what pain looks like,” she said.

“To the person that made that website, I’m going to f**king sue you. I promise you, with every part of my soul I’m going to f**king sue you. That’s all I have to say.”

According to the MIT Technology Review, in the United States, 46 states have laws against the sharing of sexually explicit images or videos of someone without their consent.

However, only two of these states – California and Virginia – have laws in place that also prohibit the sharing of faked or deepfaked images.

Victims of intimate image abuse can get support and help by contacting the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative on their website or by calling the CCRI intimate image abuse helpline which is free of charge, 24/7, at 1-844-878-2274.