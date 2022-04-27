Pokimane, Asmongold & more slam rumored Twitch partnership change

Twitch streamers Pokimane and Asmongold, alongside many others, have slammed the rumored changes to Twitch partnerships, sub revenue, and the focus on ads, giving a variety of takes on the situation.

On April 27, reports began surfacing that Twitch is considering massive changes to the partnership program and nearly the entire community is against them.

The rumors detail a potential cut in revenue earned from subscriptions, alongside incentives to have partners run more ads throughout their stream.

Pokimane, Asmongold, and others took to social media and their streams to react to the news.

Pokimane, Asmongold & more react to Twitch rumors

With the report revealing that Twitch is looking to find ways to incentivize streamers to run more ads during their stream, Pokimane explained that she believes the platform should implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream.

In their current form, ads on the site take the place of the broadcast — meaning viewers may miss important parts of the stream.

She said: “Twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc). I understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it.”

imo twitch should just implement ads that don’t directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc). i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it 😦 — imane 💜 (@imane) April 27, 2022

Asmongold, on the other hand, had a different take on the situation. He slammed the rumored Twitch changes because he believes they will only affect smaller streamers.

“The fact is that if I wanted to make more money, ill just take another sponsor a month and I won’t have to worry about it at all,” Asmon explained. “So who is it really hurting? It’s hurting [smaller streamers who rely more on subs and ads]. It’s not hurting xQc, it’s not hurting Miz, it’s not hurting me.

“It’s gonna hurt the smaller content creators, and that’s what sucks. ”

Hasan reacted to the news, as well, and revealed that he knew this was coming when he signed his last contract with Twitch. He explained that he signed an agreement for one minute of ads per hour, but found that the Amazon-owned site still automatically played ads on his stream.

He went on to explain that he believes Twitch doesn’t consider the 50/50 split that it takes from smaller creators to be “enough,” and says they do it because they believe there is no competitor for live streaming.

hate to say it but twitch only makes moves like this because they think there is no competitor in the livestreaming space. mixer is dead, fb is a black hole for relevance, and yt is too big to care abt livestreaming and to slow to change. they threw 💰 at some creators & stopped — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 27, 2022

As the news continues to spread on social media, more and more people are reacting to the rumors.

The former head of YouTube Gaming, Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt, explained that Twitch partners having no exclusivity is “way overdue,” and that the majority of ad revenue should go to creators.

However, CouRage explained that he thinks the changes will be abandoned. He said: “These changes would be worse for streamers. These changes would be worse for viewers. I don’t see how this ever goes through.”

Obviously, none of this is confirmed. It’s all through sources, BUT… These changes would be worse for streamers. These changes would be worse for viewers. I don’t see how this ever goes through. https://t.co/Lc1AiFNoWI — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 27, 2022

At the time of writing, the changes are simply rumors and could very likely be abandoned at any point in the coming weeks. We’ll have to wait to see what happens, and we’ll be sure to update you on any changes.