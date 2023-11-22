Asmongold hits out at Pokimane’s apology over “broke” fans comment

Twitch star Asmongold has hit out at fellow streamer Pokimane’s apology after she was put on blast for calling her fans who criticized the price of her cookies “broke.”

On November 13, Pokimane announced her healthy snack brand, starting with ‘Midnight Mini Cookies’. Almost instantly, the Twitch star faced backlash as a similar product was found with similar nutritional values and ingredients, at a cheaper price, in Costco.

While Pokimane claimed the product was her own, and took two years to create, the streamer faced further criticism over the price of the cookies, which cost $7 per bag and can only be purchased in a 4-pack, 8-pack, or 12-pack.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokimane hit back at critics, suggesting they are simply “broke” if the cookie price was too steep for them. The Twitch star soon apologized for the comment, explaining it was a joke. However, fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold believes she didn’t mean for it to be a joke.

Asmongold slams Pokimane over “broke” fans joke

In a live stream, Asmongold spoke on the Pokimane controversy, where he said he doesn’t believe Pokimane intended for the “broke” comment to be a joke.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think it was a joke. I don’t think she meant it as a joke,” he said. “I don’t, I think she meant it for real, just by like what she said before and after. And you can even see that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It doesn’t logically make sense that you would tell a joke, and then justify it. Because if you knew it was a joke, you wouldn’t justify the joke right?”

Article continues after ad

He added: “I don’t know why she can’t just say ‘yeah I was being an asshole and sorry’, that’s it.”

One chatter in Asmon’s chat claimed that it was “toxic” and “condensing” of Pokimane to make the comment, to which the streamer agreed. “It is, it absolutely is. 100%.”

Checkout Dexerto’s review on Pokimane’s ‘Midnight Mini Cookies’ here.